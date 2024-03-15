Paridhi Sharma is one of those names whose remarkable performances in television shows have earned her a dedicated fan base. She has carved a niche for herself and enjoys a well-deserved place in the television landscape. The actress' breakthrough came with her portrayal of Queen Jodha in the historical drama Jodha Akbar. Her innate ability to bring that character back to life earned her immense appreciation. Recently Paridhi shared a throwback video from the show, treating her fans.

Paridhi Sharma's recent social media post

Most recently, Paridhi Sharma dropped a sweet surprise for her fans by sharing a throwback video of her show, Jodha Akbar. The clip radiates the simplicity and charm that made her character a memorable aspect. Undeniably, Paridhi as Jodha is probably one of her most popular and iconic onscreen performances. It not only solidified her status in the telly world but turned out to be her major breakthrough.

Watch Paridhi Sharma's video here:

Fans react

Reacting to the throwback video posted by Paridhi Sharma on her official Instagram handle, one of the fans wrote, "OMG I don't believe if you will post this video, how happy I'm miss paridhi I love this look when you became jodha begum, i'm sure that you looks so young here." A netizen commented, "Mam... you looking so beautiful and you are a very good and talented actor, I have seen all your shows serials and have seen them again and again, and the character of JODHA was Very Amazing." Demanding a second season of Jodha Akbar show, a fan reacted, " Favorite forever!! I miss Jodha Akbar so much @ektarkapoor please consider bringing season 2!"

Advertisement

Look at some of the comments here:

About Jodha Akbar show

Starring Rajat Tokas and Paridhi Sharma as Akbar and Jodha, respectively, the show aired from 2013 to 2015. Critics appreciated the drama for the performances of the lead actors and the writing. From historical wars to the love saga of Jodha and Akbar, the drama is one of the most successful historical shows in the television industry. It also starred Lavina Tandon, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Ravi Bhatia in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya channels inner Preeta in pastel pink saree; Dheeraj Dhoopar's comment echoes our sentiments