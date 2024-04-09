7 epic romance movies like Bajirao Mastani

Bajirao Mastani is one of the most popular epic romantic tales in Bollywood. Featuring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra, it is the story of Peshwa Bajirao, who, despite being married to Kashibai, falls in love with warrior princess Mastani. If you liked this Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, here is a list of some movies like Bajirao Mastani, including historical dramas and tragic love stories, that would suit your preferences.

7 movies like Bajirao Mastani to entertain you:



1. Samrat Prithviraj (2022)

Running Time: 2 hours 12 mins

2 hours 12 mins IMDb Rating: 5.7/10

5.7/10 Movie Genre: Historical/Action/Drama

Historical/Action/Drama Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood

Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood Director: Chandraprakash Dwivedi

Chandraprakash Dwivedi Writer: Chandraprakash Dwivedi

Chandraprakash Dwivedi Year of release: 2022

2022 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Samrat Prithviraj is based on the life of Rajput king, Prithviraj Chauhan, who makes an enemy in Muhammad Ghori, when he helps the latter’s brother, Mir Hossain, and takes him into his kingdom. The film showcases Prithviraj’s courage and sacrifice, as well as his beautiful love story with Princess Sanyogita.

2. Kalank (2019)

Running Time: 2 hours 45 mins

2 hours 45 mins IMDb Rating: 3.6/10

3.6/10 Movie Genre: Historical/Drama/Romance

Historical/Drama/Romance Movie Star Cast: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt Director: Abhishek Varman

Abhishek Varman Writer: Abhishek Varman, Shibani Bathija, Hussain Dalal

Abhishek Varman, Shibani Bathija, Hussain Dalal Year of release: 2019

2019 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Kalank is a story set in pre-independence India, revolving around different characters and their emotional journeys. Roop agrees to marry Dev on the request of the latter’s wife, Satya, who has terminal illness. However, Roop falls in love with Zafar, a man with plans of his own to seek revenge.

3. Laila Majnu (2018)

Running Time: 2 hours 12 mins

2 hours 12 mins IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Movie Genre: Drama/Romance

Drama/Romance Movie Star Cast: Avinash Tiwary, Triptii Dimri

Avinash Tiwary, Triptii Dimri Director: Sajid Ali

Sajid Ali Writer: Sajid Ali, Imtiaz Ali

Sajid Ali, Imtiaz Ali Year of release: 2018

2018 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: ZEE5

Laila Majnu, one of the movies like Bajirao Mastani, is a tragic love story set in modern times. The lead characters, belonging to Kashmir, fall in love but fail to unite because of the conflict between their families. They cross paths again years later to give their romance a chance once again.

4. Padmaavat (2018)

Running Time: 2 hours 42 mins

2 hours 42 mins IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Movie Genre: History/Drama/Romance

History/Drama/Romance Movie Star Cast: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Jim Sarbh

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Jim Sarbh Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Writer: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prakash Kapadia

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prakash Kapadia Year of release: 2018

2018 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

In Padmaavat, one of the best historical movies Bollywood has produced, Queen Padmavati enjoys a happy marriage with a Rajput ruler. However, their peaceful life is shattered when the ruthless Sultan, Alauddin Khalji, becomes obsessed with her beauty.

5. Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013)

Running Time: 2 hours 35 mins

2 hours 35 mins IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

6.4/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Drama

Romance/Drama Movie Star Cast: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Supriya Pathak

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Supriya Pathak Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Writer: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Siddharth-Garima

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Siddharth-Garima Year of release: 2013

2013 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: JioCinema

When on the lookout for movies like Bajirao Mastani, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela is a good choice. It is another tale of star-crossed lovers, Ram and Leela, and their passionate romance despite their families being at war with each other for a long time.

6. Jodhaa Akbar (2008)

Running Time: 3 hours 33 mins

3 hours 33 mins IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Movie Genre: Action/Drama/History

Action/Drama/History Movie Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonu Sood

Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonu Sood Director: Ashutosh Gowariker

Ashutosh Gowariker Writer: Ashutosh Gowariker, Haidar Ali, K.P. Saxena

Ashutosh Gowariker, Haidar Ali, K.P. Saxena Year of release: 2008

2008 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Jodhaa Akbar, set in the 16th century, is about the story of a Rajput princess, Jodhaa Bai, and a Muslim emperor, Akbar, who are married to each other due to political reasons. Their admiration for each other slowly translates into true love, making it one of the epic romance movies similar to Bajirao Mastani.

7. Devdas (2002)

Running Time: 3 hours 5 mins

3 hours 5 mins IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Drama/Musical

Romance/Drama/Musical Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff, Kirron Kher

Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff, Kirron Kher Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Writer: Prakash Ranjit Kapadia, Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Prakash Ranjit Kapadia, Sanjay Leela Bhansali Year of release: 2002

2002 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: JioCinema

Devdas is the tragic story of the protagonist who suffers through alcoholism after his family forbids him from marrying the woman he loves, Paro. He then seeks solace in the company of Chandramukhi, a courtesan.

More about Bajirao Mastani

Bajirao Mastani is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who co-wrote the film with Prakash Kapadia. Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra take on the lead roles in this period drama. The movie was released in theaters on December 18, 2015, and can be streamed on the OTT platform JioCinema.

