14 longest Bollywood movies of all time: Jodhaa Akbar to Kal Ho Naa Ho

In contemporary Bollywood, films typically clock in at a duration of 2 to 2.5 hours—a departure from earlier times when extensive song and dance sequences contributed to the overall length of a movie. While some may assume that a 3-hour-long film might struggle to maintain audience attention, this isn't universally true. Interestingly, some of the longest movies in Bollywood have achieved cult classic status despite their extended durations, standing the test of time.

The highly anticipated movie Animal is set to release soon, boasting a runtime of 3 hours and 21 minutes—one of the lengthiest in Indian cinema. Set to hit screens on December 1, this crime thriller features an ensemble cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri, under the direction of Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

As we await the release of Animal, let's take a look at some of the notable lengthy Indian films that have left an indelible mark on cinematic history.

Top 14 longest Bollywood movies that are etched into the memory of audiences:

1. Jodhaa Akbar (2008)

Running Time: 3 hours 33 mins

3 hours 33 mins IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Movie Genre: Action/Drama/History

Action/Drama/History Movie Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonu Sood

Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonu Sood Director: Ashutosh Gowariker

Ashutosh Gowariker Writer: Ashutosh Gowariker, Haidar Ali, K.P. Saxena

Ashutosh Gowariker, Haidar Ali, K.P. Saxena Year of release: 2008

2008 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

The monumental historical saga, Jodhaa Akbar, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead roles, unfolds the compelling narrative of a 16th-century romance and union between a Muslim Emperor and a Hindu Princess. Earning its place among Bollywood's longest movies, this epic not only soared to great heights at the box office but also garnered critical acclaim for its rich storytelling and captivating performances.

2. Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006)

Running Time: 3 hours 12 mins

IMDB Rating: 6/10

Movie Genre: Romance/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Preity Zinta, Kirron Kher

Director: Karan Johar

Writer: Karan Johar, Shibani Bathija, Niranjan Iyengar

Year of release: 2006

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna weaves a tale of forbidden love, tracing the journey of Shah Rukh Khan's Dev and Rani Mukerji's Maya, who find themselves entangled in a romantic connection despite being married to others. This film explores the delicate themes of infidelity and fractured relationships, managing to strike a chord with audiences. Despite being one of the longest films in Bollywood, it was successful at the box office.

3. Swades (2004)

Running Time: 3 hours 9 mins

IMDB Rating: 8.2/10

Movie Genre: Drama

Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Gayatri Joshi, Kishori Ballal

Director: Ashutosh Gowariker

Writer: Ashutosh Gowariker, MG Sathya, Ayan Mukerji, Sameer Sharma, Lalit Marathe, Amin Hajee, Charlotte Whitby – Coles, Yashdeep Nigudkar

Year of release: 2004

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

4. Veer-Zaara (2004)

Running Time: 3 hours 12 mins

IMDB Rating: 7.8/10

Movie Genre: Romance/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Rani Mukerji

Director: Yash Chopra

Writer: Aditya Chopra

Year of release: 2004

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Veer-Zaara stands as a testament to the enduring power of love, weaving a tale of star-crossed lovers. Shah Rukh Khan portrays Veer, and Preity Zinta brings Zaara to life. In the poignant narrative, Veer finds himself imprisoned on false charges, and Rani Mukerji's character, a lawyer, steps into the fray to fight for justice. The movie garnered widespread acclaim for its captivating story, earning its place as one of the greatest romantic films in the history of Indian cinema.

5. LOC Kargil (2003)

Running Time: 4 hours 15 mins

IMDB Rating: 5.4/10

Movie Genre: Drama/History/War

Movie Star Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Suniel Shetty,

Director: J.P. Dutta

Writer: J.P. Dutta

Year of release: 2003

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

6. Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)

Running Time: 3 hours 6 mins

IMDB Rating: 7.9/10

Movie Genre: Romance/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan, Jaya Bachchan

Director: Nikkhil Advani

Writer: Karan Johar, Niranjan Iyengar

Year of release: 2003

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix/Amazon Prime Video

Kal Ho Naa Ho unfolds as the story of Preity Zinta's Naina, who discovers love with Shah Rukh Khan's Aman, a benevolent presence in her life. Aman's selfless mission is to unite Naina with her friend Rohit. Despite its inclusion in the list of longest movies in Indian cinema, KHNH achieved immense success and has secured its place as a comfort movie.

7. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)

Running Time: 3 hours 30 mins

IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

Movie Genre: Drama

Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan

Director: Karan Johar

Writer: Karan Johar, Sheena Parikh

Year of release: 2001

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix/Amazon Prime Video

8. Lagaan (2001)

Running Time: 3 hours 44 mins

IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

Movie Genre: Sports/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh

Director: Ashutosh Gowariker

Writer: Ashutosh Gowariker, Kumar Dave, Sanjay Dayma

Year of release: 2001

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

9. Mohabbatein (2000)

Running Time: 3 hours 36 mins

IMDB Rating: 7.0/10

Movie Genre: Romance/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jimmy Shergill, Uday Chopra, Shamita Shetty, Jugal Hansraj

Director: Aditya Chopra

Writer: Aditya Chopra

Year of release: 2000

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Mohabbatein is a musical romance which follows the story of three Gurukul students in whose love stories, the cupid is their music teacher played by Shah Rukh Khan. The film is one of India’s longest movies but is immensely celebrated for its critical acclaim and commercial success.

10. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)

Running Time: 3 hours 9 mins

IMDB Rating: 8/10

Movie Genre: Drama/Romance

Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol

Director: Yash Chopra

Writer: Aditya Chopra

Year of release: 1995

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

11. Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994)

Running Time: 3 hours 26 min

IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

Movie Genre: Romance/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit,

Director: Sooraj Barjatya

Writer: Sooraj Barjatya

Year of release: 1994

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

12. Sholay (1975)

Running Time: 3 hours 24 mins

IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

Movie Genre: Action, Adventure

Movie Star Cast: Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Amjad Khan

Director: Ramesh Sippy

Writer: Javed Akhtar, Salim Khan

Year of release: 1975

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

13. Mera Naam Joker (1970)

Running Time: 4 hours 15 mins

IMDB Rating: 7.9/10

Movie Genre: Romance/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Raj Kapoor, Simi Garewal, Dharmendra, Rishi Kapoor, Manoj Kumar

Director: Raj Kapoor

Writer: K.A. Abbas

Year of release: 1970

14. Sangam (1964)

Running Time: 3 hours 58 mins

IMDB Rating: 7.3/10

Movie Genre: Romance/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Raj Kapoor, Vyjayanthimala, Rajendra Kumar

Director: Raj Kapoor

Writer: Inder Raj Anand

Year of release: 1964

