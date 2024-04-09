Ahead of Eid Ektaa Kapoor keeps 'One Day' Roza; continues her tradition; drops unrelated video

Ektaa Kapoor continues to follow her tradition, where she keeps one-day roza ahead of every Eid. The director drops an unrelated video along with her wishes.

By Khyati Bhatnagar
Published on Apr 09, 2024  |  12:11 PM IST |  4.1K
PC: Ektaa Kapoor (Instagram)
PC: Ektaa Kapoor (Instagram)

Ahead of Eid, Ekta Kapoor shared a post on Instagram to wish everyone. In the post, she revealed that she will be continuing her tradition of observing ‘one-day’ Roza. She posted a random video on her social media account with the Shukran Allah song as the background music.

Ektaa Kapoor’s unrelated video ahead of Eid

Ekta Kapoor has dropped a random, unrelated video where she is recording herself in a car ahead of Eid in the holy month of Ramadan. She mentioned that, like every year, this year too, she continued to follow her tradition of observing one-day Roza (fast) in Ramadan. The producer further drafted a heartwarming wish for all those who have been observing fast for the entire month. She captioned the post, “Kept my one roza like every year … as d month of d holy RAMADAN comes to an end I wish all those who fasted to get peace n love.” 

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

The Naagin’s creator further wished everyone on Somvati Amavas to her fans in the same post, which has significance in the Hindu religion. She wrote, “Today is also SOMVATI AMAVAS, a day to give food n pray !!! Love n light to all (video unrelated).”

Related Stories

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye’s Sriti Jha shares thoughts on food and her latest read Piglet
tv
Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye’s Sriti Jha shares thoughts on food and her latest read Piglet
Arjun Bijlani reveals he's suffering from swollen feet; shares how he's recuperating
tv
Arjun Bijlani reveals he's suffering from swollen feet; shares how he's recuperating

The 48-year-old producer’s tradition of keeping Roza showcases her liberal thinking and the respect that she has for all religions. 


More about Ektaa Kapoor 

Ektaa Kapoor’s name is on the list of one of the best producers in India. She stepped into the industry at the age of seventeen, and ever since then, there has been no turning back for her. Ektaa’s first success was the famous sitcom Hum Paanch, which was released in 1995. Later, she gave many superhit daily soaps, including Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kasamh Se, Pavitra Rishta, Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Jodha Akbar, Naagin, Kumkum Bhagya, Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, Kundali Bhagya, Yeh Hai Chahatein, and many more. Her banner, Balaji Telefilms, has given a successful career to many actors in the entertainment industry. 

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16’s Abdu Rozik poses with host Salman Khan, asks ‘who is ready for this collaboration?’ Fans react

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Khyati Bhatnagar

Crafting captivating tales and dancing with words, Khyati Bhatnagar is a writer who brings the magic of the entertainment

...

Credits: Ektaa Kapoor Instagram
Advertisement

Latest Articles