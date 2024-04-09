Ahead of Eid Ektaa Kapoor keeps 'One Day' Roza; continues her tradition; drops unrelated video

Ahead of Eid, Ekta Kapoor shared a post on Instagram to wish everyone. In the post, she revealed that she will be continuing her tradition of observing ‘one-day’ Roza. She posted a random video on her social media account with the Shukran Allah song as the background music.

Ektaa Kapoor’s unrelated video ahead of Eid

Ekta Kapoor has dropped a random, unrelated video where she is recording herself in a car ahead of Eid in the holy month of Ramadan. She mentioned that, like every year, this year too, she continued to follow her tradition of observing one-day Roza (fast) in Ramadan. The producer further drafted a heartwarming wish for all those who have been observing fast for the entire month. She captioned the post, “Kept my one roza like every year … as d month of d holy RAMADAN comes to an end I wish all those who fasted to get peace n love.”

The Naagin’s creator further wished everyone on Somvati Amavas to her fans in the same post, which has significance in the Hindu religion. She wrote, “Today is also SOMVATI AMAVAS, a day to give food n pray !!! Love n light to all (video unrelated).”

The 48-year-old producer’s tradition of keeping Roza showcases her liberal thinking and the respect that she has for all religions.

More about Ektaa Kapoor

Ektaa Kapoor’s name is on the list of one of the best producers in India. She stepped into the industry at the age of seventeen, and ever since then, there has been no turning back for her. Ektaa’s first success was the famous sitcom Hum Paanch, which was released in 1995. Later, she gave many superhit daily soaps, including Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kasamh Se, Pavitra Rishta, Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Jodha Akbar, Naagin, Kumkum Bhagya, Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, Kundali Bhagya, Yeh Hai Chahatein, and many more. Her banner, Balaji Telefilms, has given a successful career to many actors in the entertainment industry.

