Shraddha Arya, popular for essaying the role of Preeta in Kundali Bhagya, has been a fan-favorite celebrity for a long time now. Apart from her acting mettle, the actress is also loved for flaunting her love for traditional attires. Though Shraddha looks fabulous in western outfits, her pictures in ethnic attire often grab the attention of her fans.

Shraddha Arya drops PICS:

A few hours back, Shraddha Arya dropped a few snaps on her social media handle. Here, the actress looks elegant in a pastel pink see-through saree which has beautiful white floral embroidery. Shraddha looks gorgeous as she poses for the snaps and channels her inner Preeta. On her saree, she donned statement earrings and opted for subtle makeup. Sharing these photos, Shraddha wrote, "#Preeta."

Take a look at Shraddha Arya's post here-

As soon as the Kundali Bhagya actress shared these snaps, her former co-star and actor Dheeraj Dhoopar praised her beauty. Commenting on Shraddha's post, Dheeraj wrote, "Kithe chale O Gulaab da phul banke?"

Take a look at Dheeraj Dhoopar's comment here-

For the uninformed, Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar formed a close bond while working together on their hit show Kundali Bhagya. While Shraddha played Preeta, Dheeraj essayed the role of Karan Luthra. Their on-screen chemistry and off-screen camaraderie were adored by their fans. Fans often shipped them on social media and showered their love on them. Almost a year ago, Dheeraj took an exit from the show and Shakti Arora stepped in to play the role of Karan.

Speaking about Shraddha Arya, the actress has more than 5.8 million followers on her Instagram handles. Her social media feed is flooded with interesting reels, glamorous pictures, and mushy moments with her husband Rahul Nagal. Shraddha's posts go viral within the blink of an eye.

About Kundali Bhagya:

Kundali Bhagya premiered on July 12, 2017, and has been entertaining the audience since then. A few months ago, Kundali Bhagya witnessed a generation leap and Paras Kalnawat, Baseer Ali, and Sana Sayyad were roped in to play the main leads. Shraddha continues to essay the role of Preeta whereas Shakti Anand essays the role of Karan.

