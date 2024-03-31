Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The current track of the show revolves around Amruta helping Virat and Ahuja's family crack a major deal with the Singhanias. Babita plans to mend ways with the Chitnis family and asks Virat to call the family for their Holi party.

Holi Party at Ahuja's house

Virat (Arjit Taneja) calls Bhavani, Amruta, Jignesh, and Jahan for their Holi party. This shocks the family as they're not on good terms. As informed by Bhavani, Virat tells them that they want to start afresh and forget all the issues between the two families. He mentions that Holi is meant for burying the hatchets and starting afresh and so his family thought it would be a great time to sort out their differences on the auspicious occasion. The Chitnis family gets happy and accepts the invitation.

Take a look at a recent promo of Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye:

Babita welcomes Bhavani and Chitnis family

Babita welcomes Bhavani and other Chitnis family members and mentions that she's very happy that the families decided to reunite on the auspicious occasion of Holi. Babita welcomes them while Bhavani greets the family and gives gifts to them. Babita reveals that it was Virat's idea of reconciliation and he took care of organizing the event. Amruta (Sriti Jha) feels weird about Virat making efforts to mend ways between the two families. She appreciates his gesture, but at the same time, she feels something is fishy.

Babita's big plan for the Holi event

It is more than what meets the eye as Babita (Kishori Shahane), Kavita, and Ishika were discussing making things worse for the Chitnis family. They were seen conspiring against them. Babita is filled with revenge against the family and it will be interesting to see what shocker they've planned to pull down the Chitnis family. In the upcoming episode, Amruta and her family will be shocked to see Ishika and Jay attend the party.

