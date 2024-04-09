It’s often believed that maintaining friendships in the entertainment industry is tough because of the constant change of events. Yet, there are several examples of actor friendships in TV that last through all situations. Karan Wahi and Arjit Taneja is one of them. The duo are often seen together as they share a close brotherly bond.

Karan Wahi shares a picture with BFF Arjit Taneja

Karan Wahi took to his Instagram handle to share a fun-filled picture of himself and Arjit Taneja FaceTiming each other. The Raisinghani vs Raisinghani actor wrote, “When it feels you are talking to yourself on a call. #justviratthings.” Both actors have an uncanny resemblance as they look like each other on the call. The Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye actor reshared the picture with laughter emojis.

Recently, Karan also shared a picture with his BFFs Arjit Taneja and Asha Negi with a witty caption. He wrote in the caption, “#HOPE is All we Have. Humare paas Saakshaat Roop main hai… (We have it in physical form).”

About Arjit Taneja

Arjit Taneja, renowned for portraying Purab Khanna in Kumkum Bhagya, entertains the audience once again with his latest venture, Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, alongside Sriti Jha. In addition to his notable roles, he has also showcased his talent in various reality shows including Khatron Ke Khiladi and MTV Splitsvilla. Furthermore, he has graced the small screen with his presence in TV series such as Kaleerein, Bahu Begum, Naagin 5, and many others.

More about Karan Wahi

Karan Wahi has been a well-known name in the entertainment industry for quite some time now. Over the years, he has proved his versatility by hosting several reality shows, appearing in several TV series, and even taking part in a dance reality show.

Due to his hard work, dedication, and talent, he has a huge fan base and continues to captivate audiences.

Currently, he is a part of the web series Raisinghani vs Raisinghani. The show features Jennifer Winget and Reem Shaikh in lead roles. In this new courtroom drama, Karan plays the character of Virat, while Jennifer plays Anushka. Wahi made his debut in the industry with the television series Remix, in which he played the role of Ranveer Sisodia, opposite Shweta Gulati.

ALSO READ: Mohit Malik and his wife Aditi Malik move into their new house on Gudi Padwa