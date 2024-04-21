Karan Wahi drops appreciation post for Arjit Taneja; 'He is my consultant to any problem that I may have'

In a long post shared by Karan Wahi, he appreciated his gym buddy and good friend Arjit Taneja for inspiring him and sharing his insights on various aspects. Read on to know Taneja's response.

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
Written by Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui , Journalist
Published on Apr 21, 2024 | 10:45 AM IST | 2.7K
Arjit Taneja, Karan Wahi
Arjit Taneja and Karan Wahi (PC: Karan's Instagram)

They say men are less expressive. Well, they haven't met Television's handsome hunk and talented actor Karan Wahi. Karan Wahi doesn't shy away from expressing his love, admiration, and fondness for people in his life. Be it professional or personal life, Wahi always showers love and gratitude to people who touch his life. This time, Karan Wahi left no stone unturned in expressing his gratitude to his gym buddy Arjit Taneja.

Wahi took to his Instagram and shared a long post, appreciating Arjit Taneja and thanked him for his contribution in his life.

Karan Wahi pens an appreciation note for Arjit Taneja

Karan Wahi shared a picture with Arjit Taneja on Instagram after a post-workout session. In the photo, the actors are seen posing for a mirror selfie, flaunting their well-toned legs.

Appreciating the Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye actor, Wahi wrote, "Just An Appreciation Post for this One… The Boy Who Inspires Me To Show Up Everyday

Though He worries 700 Times more than he should about everything from his physique to the under eye which surely isn’t seen but ya FORGIVEN."

Take a look at the post shared by Karan Wahi for Arjit Taneja:

Karan Wahi further wrote, "To Actually find someone with the same MenTal Disorder about Fitness is the Best Thing. Also he is my consultant on skin,hair ,clothes,shoes(tat was anew one today),massage therapist ,vitamins,life and basically any problem that i may have. Yeh aadmi Actor nahi hota toh Number 1 salesman hota

Kuch bhi bech De yeh. (If he wasn't an actor, he could be a great salesman as he can sell anything.)"

Karan continued, "Thankyou Sarkar @arjitaneja for always reminding me that 'Abhi Toh Main Jawan Hoon' Also jis wajah se picture Daali thi Bhai Legs toh kamaaal Ho Rahi Hai. (Thankyou for reminding me that I am still young and the reason I shared this picture. Bro, our legs are getting better."

Arjit Taneja's sweet response to Karan Wahi's post

The Kumkum Bhagya actor was quick to respond to the lovely post. He wrote, "Woh toh theek hai par aaj workout aur ho sakta tha. Shukriya bhai the feeling is mutual beard oil lelo ab. (All that is fine but I feel we could have worked out more today. Thanks, bro the feeling is mutual. Just buy the beard oil now.)"

Well, we hope that their bond remains strong forever!

Credits: Karan Wahi's Instagram
Latest Articles