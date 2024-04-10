The popular belief is that friendships and bonds fade away after a project comes to an end. However, the cast of Kumkum Bhagya has managed to keep viewers hooked with its amazing storyline. Fans get to enjoy both the on-screen and off-screen bonds of the Kumkum Bhagya cast. Aparna Mishra, who played the role of Shahana in the show took to Instagram and shared some pictures from her previous reunion with the co-actors.

Will there be a Kumkum Bhagya cast reunion?

Aparna Mishra aka Shahana of Kumkum Bhagya shared a glimpse from her recent reunion with other actors of the show. In the pictures, the Kumkum Bhagya cast poses as they enjoy each other's company. The pictures had actors including Mugdha Chaphekar, Tina Ann Philip, Pulkit Bangia and Aparna Mishra. They all seem to enjoy a really good time with each other.

She wrote in the caption, “Found these in my gallery while scrolling, I couldn't stop myself from posting this. This calls for a Reunion. @pulkitbangia you better meet us soon. @tinaintinseltown please don't kill me for the last picture. Feelings dekho usme. (Look at my feelings in that).”

Fan and friend's reaction

As soon as Aparna shared the pictures, Mugdha commented with a heart, “Best times,” and Pulkit, who played the role of Aaryan in Kumkum Bhagya, commented, “Absolute love! yes meeeting soonest!” Tina Ann Philip wrote, “Hahaha @appy__77 cute picture so will let it go.” Fans filled the comment section with love and expressed their happiness about this reunion of sorts. One user wrote, “Friendship marks a life even more deeply than love. Love risks degenerating into obsession, friendship is never anything but sharing.” Another user commented, “Reunion is good for happiness and health.”

More about Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya began with Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia playing the lead roles for years. After a generation leap, the duo exited the show, paving the way for Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul to take over the lead roles as Prachi and Ranbir.

The show has once again taken a generational leap, and now Abrar Qazi and Rachi Sharma have joined the cast. Meanwhile, Mugdha and Krishna are still part of Kumkum Bhagya.

