Holi Hai!!

The entire nation is busy celebrating the festival of colors, Holi. The festival brings joy, happiness, and colors to the lives of the people who celebrate it and understand its true essence. On an auspicious day, delicacies like Gujias, Puran poli, and yummy Thandai are made, which are relished by people. The Holi celebrations for celebrities start at home and extend as they hop from one Holi party to another. However, Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye actress Sriti Jha revealed to Pinkvilla that she isn't a big fan of the festival.

Sriti Jha on celebrating Holi

When asked about her Holi plans, Sriti Jha who plays the lead role of Amruta in Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, said, "I won't be celebrating Holi this year because I'm working. Although I am not working today on Holi, I am not quite celebrating it because of my skin problems. Lately, my skin has become quite sensitive and thus I'm taking care of the same this year."

Sharing her childhood memories related to Holi, Sriti said, "Well, I have never been a big fan of Holi. I used to get a fever and get scared of Holi; I don't have a good reason behind the same, but I didn't enjoy the festival much and thus my parents had to pamper me during the Holi festival because I was always scared."

Have a look at Sriti Jha's fun reel from the sets of Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye

Sriti Jha on ideal Holi celebration

The Kumkum Bhagya actress quipped, "The ideal Holi celebration for me would be at my house, with my family. Wherein, nobody makes me run around for no reason to put colors."

Sriti Jha's Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye also features actors like Kishori Shahane, Arjit Taneja, and Iqbal Azad, among others.

Pinkvilla wishes all the readers a very Happy Holi!

