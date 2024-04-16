Mughda Chaphekar-Krishna Kaul extend gratitude as Kumkum Bhagya turns 10; laud Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha
Mughda Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul expressed gratitude to fans and the cast of Kumkum Bhagya by sharing a heartwarming video as the show completed 10 years. Read to know more!
In the television industry, some TV shows hold a special place in the hearts and minds of viewers. Ektaa Kapoor's popular show, Kumkum Bhagya, achieved a big milestone as it completed 10 years. Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chaphekar, who play Ranbir and Prachi in the show, expressed their gratitude as they celebrate 10 years of Kumkum Bhagya.
Krishna Kaul expresses gratitude to fans and the Kumkum Bhagya team
Taking to his Instagram handle, Krishna Kaul shared a heartwarming video featuring Mugdha and him, seemingly from the 10-year celebration of Kumkum Bhagya. He wrote in the caption, “Happy 10, my one true love #kumkumbhagya.”
In the enchanting video, expressing gratitude, Kaul said, “Har Insaan jo Kumkum mein aata hai vo itna acha ban jata hai. Ye itna acha show hai, so full of positivity. Mujhe lagta hai bhagwan ka favorite show bhi Kumkum Bhagya hi hai. Isiliye 10 saal bahut hi asaani se nikal gaye. (Every person who becomes a part of 'Kumkum' becomes so good. It's such a great show, so full of positivity. I think even God's favorite show is 'Kumkum Bhagya.' That's why 10 years have passed so easily).”
In the clip further, extending thanks to Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha also present there, Krishna said, “Thank you Shabir sir and Sriti mam for making such a good fort for us to hold on to,” garnering a positive response from the actors.
Mugdha Chaphekar's sentiments on Kumkum Bhagya's journey
As Krishna celebrated the journey of the show, Mugdha Chaphekar, standing alongside him in the video too expressed her thoughts. She continued, “Abhigya ka Kumkum Bhagya usme Pranbir jud gaya aur kahani badhti gayi, badhti gayi aur khushiyan bhi badhti gayi. Pata hi nahi chala kaise 7 beautiful years of Abhigya and 5 wonderful years of Pranbir. (In Abhigya's 'Kumkum Bhagya,' the story progressed with the addition of Pranbir, and it continued to evolve, bringing more joy along the way. It's hard to believe how 7 beautiful years of Abhigya and 5 wonderful years of Pranbir flew by).”
About Kumkum Bhagya
Kumkum Bhagya began with Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia in the lead roles for several years. Following a generational leap, they bid farewell to the show, making a way for Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul to take over the lead roles as Prachi and Ranbir. With yet another generational leap, Abrar Qazi and Rachi Sharma have now joined the cast as leads. Nevertheless, Mugdha and Krishna continue to be part of the show.