Sriti Jha dropped a gratitude note for her ex-co-star Shabir Ahluwalia from the longest-running show, Kumkum Bhagya. The actress shared an exclusive friendship bond with Shabir, and the post gives a glimpse of the same.

The on-screen couple worked together for almost nine years. Take a look at the post below.

Sriti Jha’s gratitude note for Shabir Ahluwalia

Sriti Jha took to her Instagram to drop a sweet post for her long-term ally Shabir Ahluwalia, where the actress shared a selfie with him. The picture speaks about the profoundness of the bond that the on-screen couple carries in real life.

Along with an adorable picture, she penned a unique gratitude note for Alhuwalia. In the caption, she beautifully described her current relationship status with the Khatron Ke Khiladi 3 contestant, “Kitaaabein band karne se Kahaaniyaan khatam nahi hoti (If a book gets closed, it doesn’t mean that the story has ended).”

The Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye actress expressed her gratitude towards Shabir and added, “This man @shabirahluwalia changed my life for the better. Happy love to everyone who celebrated today.”

Responding to the actress's heartfelt note, Shabir commented, "Only love (heart emoji)."

The picture of them together reminded the fans of the old times when the duo used to work together. Therefore, one of them commented, “Rockstar Abhi aur uski Fuggi (Rockstar and his Fuggi),” followed by the next one, where a fan gets emotional seeing them together, “Ye kahaani kabhi khatam na hoti to Sayed achha hota (It would have been great if this story hadn't ended).”

The next one appreciated their on-screen chemistry as he wrote, “And both of you iconic couple on the television industry.” A person also commented, “Can’t stop crying.”

Previously, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Sriti Jha described her strong bond with Kumkum Bhagya’s actor as ‘friendship for life.’

More about Sriti Jha and Shabir Alhuwalia

Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia are known for their on-screen chemistry in the longest-running show, Kumkum Bhagya which then had the highest-running TRP. In the show, Sriti played the role of Pragya, while Shabir played the role of Abhi.

For the unversed, the actress participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, whereas Alhuwalia was a contestant in KKK 3.

Further, the actress was last featured in Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye.

