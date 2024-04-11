Sriti Jha, known for playing the role of Pragya in Kumkum Bhagya, has once again captured the hearts of viewers with her new show, Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. The show is receiving a lot of praise, especially for her chemistry with Arjit Taneja. Amidst this, the actress has shared a transition video on her social media handles with a quirky yet poetic caption.

Sriti Jha delights her fans with a transition reel

Taking it to her Instagram handle, the Kumkum Bhagya actress shared a video transitioning from a western look to a traditional saree look. Sriti is a huge bookworm and is often seen reading novels. She poetically wrote the caption, “As Gregor Samsa awoke one morning from uneasy dreams, he found himself making a transition reel.” Gregor Samsa is a fictional character from Franz Kafka's novel The Metamorphosis. In the video, she wore a pink crop top and transitioned into a green Marathi saree.

Fan reactions

As soon as Sriti Jha posted the Instagram reel, his close friend and co-actor Arjit Taneja commented, “Love it," and her co-actor Kishori Shahane Vij complimented her style and wrote, “Kya style hai.” Besides them, Shubhaavi Choksey, Deekshha Sonalkar Tham, Rajeshwari Datta, Rohit Chaudhary, and others also reacted to her post. Fans flooded the comment section and expressed their views. Complimenting her editing skills, one user wrote, “How do you edit better than any editors in our fd?” Another user commented, “Awwwweeeiii dil khush karne aur din banane ke liye shukriyaaaaa DIL SEEEE. (Thank you from the bottom of my heart for making my heart happy and my day wonderful. From the bottom of my heart).”

More about Sriti Jha

Sriti Jha rose to fame with her character as Pragya in Kumkum Bhagya in the television industry. She has showcased her versatility in shows such as Jyoti, Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava?, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. She made a cameo in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Arjit Taneja. Currently, Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja are the lead characters in the TV series Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, which started on November 27. Sriti plays Amruta, and Arjit plays Virat.

