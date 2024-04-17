Popular actors Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja are currently playing the lead roles of Amruta and Virat in the TV series Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. Both actors have a massive fan following and have worked together in Kumkum Bhagya as well. Sriti Jha delighted her fans with pictures of her with Arjit Taneja.

Taking it to her Instagram handle, the Kumkum Bhagya actress shared a few selfies with her co-actor and close friend Arjit from the sets of Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye.

Sharing these images, Sriti captioned, “I got me some shengdana sunshine :)” She calls Arjit Taneja Shengdana in their new show. In these pictures, Sriti looks gorgeous in a polka dot saree and multicolored blouse. She accessorized it with oxidized silver earrings and kept her hair open. On the other hand, Arjit Taneja looks handsome in a denim blazer with a cotton white shirt.

Shabir Ahluwalia reacts to the picture

As soon as Sriti Jha dropped the pictures, Shabir Ahluwalia who played the role of Abhi in Kumkum Bhagya reacted with hearts. Fans flooded the comment section and expressed their love for this beautiful pair.

One user wrote, “The best onscreen couple and the best two cutest and crazy friends. No nazar to you both. (No evil eye to you both).” Another user commented, “Banker and Shengdana, you're our sunshine and moonlight and everything beautiful.”

About Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye

In Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja portray the lead roles, playing the role of Amruta and Virat respectively. Their on-screen chemistry has captured the hearts of viewers, with fans often shipping #AmVira on social media platforms. The show has garnered a large fan following due to its engaging storyline. Throughout the series, viewers witness how Amruta and Virat have very different views on relationships, highlighting their contrasting personalities.

More about Sriti Jha

Sriti Jha has become a well-known personality on television because of her talent and widespread popularity. She gained fame as Pragya in Kumkum Bhagya, where her chemistry with Shabir Ahluwalia won over audiences' hearts.

Apart from Kumkum Bhagya, Sriti has shown her versatility in various other shows like Jyoti, Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava?, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Additionally, she made a cameo appearance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Arjit Taneja.