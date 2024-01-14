Kapil Sharma is all smiles as he poses with Rekha at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception; see PIC

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare on 8th January in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Yesterday, on January 13, a grand reception was held in Mumbai to celebrate the marriage of the newlyweds. Several top-notch personalities from various industries graced the celebration to bless the couple. Among all, celebrated comedian Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath also marked their presence.

Kapil Sharma meets Rekha Ji

At Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding, Kapil Sharma met legendary actress Rekha Ji. The comedian-actor gave his fans a glimpse of their meet-up on social media. Kapil shared a photo with the veteran actress on his Instagram handle. In this picture, Kapil looks dashing in an all-black suit and is all smiles as he poses with Rekha Ji. Meanwhile, the legendary actress looked drop-dead gorgeous as always in a red kanjivaram saree. In the caption of this post, Kapil added heart emoticons.

Take a look at Kapil Sharma's post here-

Kapil Sharma's wife Ginni Chatrath also shared a picture with the legendary actress on her social media handle. Ginni looks beautiful in a blue ethnic ensemble. Sharing this photo on her Instagram handle, Ginni captioned, "Timeless beauty “REKHAJI” #rekhaji #respect #love."

Advertisement

Take a look at Ginni Chathrath's post here-

Speaking about Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception, several A-listers like Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Dharmendra, Rekha, Hema Malini, Raj Thackery with his wife, Sonali Bendre, Jaya Bachchan, Saira Banu, Katrina Kaif, Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor amongst others graced the celebration.

About Kapil Sharma's work life

Kapil Sharma is all set to reunite with Sunil Grover, Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Rajiv Thakur, and Kiku Sharda for an OTT project. Kapil and Sunil, the two ace comedians had a major fallout in 2018 while traveling to Australia on a flight. Due to this, Sunil took an abrupt exit from The Kapil Sharma Show and never returned. While many details of their OTT project are still not revealed, fans are extremely excited to witness Kapil and Sunil back on screen.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Shehnaaz Gill, Shweta Tiwari and more slay in style at Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception