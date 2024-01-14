WATCH: Shehnaaz Gill, Shweta Tiwari and more slay in style at Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare on 3 January by signing the official documents of marriage in Mumbai. Post this, the couple held a grand marriage in Udaipur in a traditional ceremony on 8 January. Yesterday, on January 13, the newlyweds grand wedding reception was held in Mumbai.

Ira and Nupur's reception was a grand affair as several A-listers from all industries including politics, business, and film backgrounds marked their presence to bless the newlyweds. Among all, Television popular face Shehnaaz Gill and rising star Palak Tiwari were also spotted at the gala wedding reception. While Palak arrived with her mother Shweta Tiwari, Shehnaaz was seen alone. Apart from them, Aamir Khan's 3 Idiot co-star Mona Singh was also seen at the celebration.

Shehnaaz Gill

For the grand celebration, Shehnaaz Gill stunned in a black and golden saree and looked drop-dead gorgeous. Her chic saree consisted of golden stripe details on the loose end of her ruffle six-yard. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress opted for a heavily embellished shining golden blouse with a plunging neckline. Shehnaaz let her outfit shine and didn't wear any accessories that would outshine the ensemble. She carried a small black handbag with her saree and made heads turn at the celebration.

Watch Shehnaaz Gill's video here-

Shweta Tiwari and Palak Tiwari

The mother-daughter duo never fail to steal the spotlight wherever they go. This time was no different! Looking stunning as ever, Shweta Tiwari and Palak Tiwari wore contrast sarees. Shweta opted for a sheer black ruffle saree that comes with a dramatic trail. She opted for a corset black blouse and looked ravishing. Shweta donned a ruby-studded diamond necklace and earrings that enhanced the entire look.

Meanwhile, Palak Tiwari dazzled in a light lime green embellished see-through saree and looked enchanting. She opted for a heavily diamond-embellished lime green blouse and flashed her million-dollar smile as she posed for the paparazzi with her mother.

Watch Shweta Tiwari and Palak Tiwari's video here-

Mona Singh

Mona Singh, known for her popular show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, also shared screen space with Aamir Khan in 3 Idiots. For Ira and Nupur's wedding reception, Mona opted for a golden and off-white toned saree and looked gorgeous as she posed for the pictures.

Mona's off-golden saree had a broad golden metallic border which elevates the look of her six-yard. The sheer golden saree consists of minimal silver floral patchwork. Keeping her look subtle, Mona opted for statement earrings and a watch with her attire and flashed a beautiful smile.

Take a look at Mona Singh's post here-

More about Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s wedding reception:

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s wedding reception was held at NMACC in Mumbai. The star-studded affair witnessed the presence of dignitaries like Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Dharmendra, Rekha, Hema Malini, Raj Thackery with his wife, Sonali Bendre, Jaya Bachchan, Saira Banu, Katrina Kaif, Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor amongst others.

For the unversed, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare had exchanged rings back in late 2022. On the day when the couple signed the marriage documents, Nupur grabbed eyeballs as he was seen jogging to reach the wedding location. He jogged from Bandra to Santacruz in shorts and a vest. He signed the marriage documents in the same outfit.

