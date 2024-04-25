Kashmera Shah is a popular name in the entertainment industry, as she is known for her strong-headed personality. On the personal front, she married Krushna Abhishek and is the sister-in-law of Arti Singh, who will be tying the knot with her long-term beau Dipak Chauhan on April 25th, 2024.

Therefore, she took to her Instagram to congratulate Arti as she steps into a new phase of her life, and has also welcomed Dipak to her family.

Kashmera Shah congratulates Arti on her wedding day

Just a few hours back, Kashmera Shah dropped a heartwarming note congratulating Arti, as she will be exchanging wedding vows with Dipak Chauhan soon. Kashmera couldn’t stop her emotions, as she penned down this heart-melting note, which reads, “We will always be your family @artisingh5 and we welcome @dipakchauhan09. Remember to tell him I am very possessive about everyone I love and you are a huge part of my life.”

As the Waris actress will start a new chapter of her life today, Shah showered her blessings on the couple, while assuring the former that her brother Krushna and she will always be standing by her, expressing the same she wrote, "All the best for your new life and journey. Your brother @krushna30 and I are always here with you, now and forever."

She shared the lovely caption along with a video, highlighting the moments that emphasize Arti's significance in Kashmera's life, mainly focusing on her pre-wedding celebrations.

The inclusion of the song Ajib Dastan Hai Yeh in the video's background served to amplify its emotional essence, further emphasizing the deep connection between them.

Responding to it, the soon-to-be bride commented, “I love you .. so much.”

Fan and celeb’s reactions

As soon as the video surfaced on Instagram, the fans and celebrities couldn’t stop themselves from appreciating Kashmera for this thoughtful gesture for her sister-in-law. Aryamaann Sseth commented, “Beautiful.”

Followed by the comments of the fans, as one of the users wrote, “Kashmira, you are such a beautiful soul. Getting positive vibes from you. Sending you lots of love.” Another one commented, “Wow very well said you are a true-hearted girl.”

More about Arti’s wedding

Finally, the day has arrived when Arti Singh will be exchanging wedding vows with the Navi-Mumbai-based business, Dipak Chauhan at 7:30 pm today, in the presence of her close friends and family. Veteran actor Govinda is likely to skip the wedding ceremony. The families will not host a reception after the wedding rituals.

