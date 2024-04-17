Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala fame Anjali Anand showered praise on Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra starrer Amar Singh Chamkila, directed by Imtiaz Ali, in her review on Instagram. After Rajiv Adatia and Kritika Kamra expressed their admiration for the biographical drama film, the actress dropped her review of the movie.

Since Anjali Anand holds an intellect about cinema, and she never misses an opportunity to laud meaningful films of the Indian entertainment industry, her words of appreciation did not go unnoticed.

Anjali Anand reacts to Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila

Starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, Amar Singh Chamkila is being appreciated by several television stars for its direction, storytelling, music, and whatnot. On April 16, Anjali Anand reacted to the Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra starrer and shared her glowing words, praising the film.

The actress shared an official reel posted by Netflix India featuring a compilation of the film and mentioned, "Cannot explain in words the feelings that were felt. This is epic stuff Just magical." She also dropped a couple of heart emojis and tagged Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra, and Imtiaz Ali.

Check out Anjali Anand's story here:

Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, Amar Singh Chamkila is based on the life of a singer named Amar Singh Chamkila. While Diljit essays the titular role, Parineeti is seen playing his wife, Amarjot. The duo is being praised by numerous actors in the industry for their amazing onscreen chemistry. Besides all this, Imtiaz's direction has also received glowing reviews.

About Anjali Anand

Anjali Anand is a well-known personality in the Indian telly fraternity. She is known for shows such as Dhhai Kilo Prem and Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala. Her performance in these serials earned her immense recognition among the audience. She was a contestant on the reality shows Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

The actress landed her Hindi film debut with Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. On her professional front, Anjali will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Dabba Cartel. The project will have her sharing screens alongside the veteran actress Shabana Azmi.

