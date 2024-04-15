Kitani Mohabbat Hai fame Kritika Kamra praises Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra's Amar Singh Chamkila

Amar Singh Chamkila is receiving acclaim ever since it released officially. Meanwhile, Kitani Mohabbat Hai actress Kritika Kamra shared her experience of watching the movie. Read to know.

By Garima
Published on Apr 15, 2024  |  03:42 PM IST |  246
Kritika Kamra, Amar Singh Chamkila
Image: Kritika Kamra's Instagram

Kritika Kamra is a well-known personality in the telly industry. She is recognized for portraying numerous unforgettable onscreen roles that are still considered charming and iconic.

However, this time, Kritika is making headlines not for her acting prowess or television shows, but for her review of the Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra starrer, Amar Singh Chamkila. Having recently completed watching the biopic drama, Kritika couldn't help but share her glowing words of praise.

Kritika Kamra watched Amar Singh Chamkila twice

Recently, Kritika Kamra shared her experience of watching Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila. Taking to social media, the Kitani Mohabbat Hai fame lauded Diljit Dosanjh's performance and also praised Parineeti Chopra's dedication to the movie. Kritika did not miss out on appreciating the music album and the songs that have made the movie even more melodious.

Sharing her review about Amar Singh Chamkila, Kritika wrote, "Have you ever watched a film twice the same day? I went back to rewatch the songs Baaja & Naram Kaalja and ended up watching the whole film again and loving it even more. @imtiazaliofficial sir you're one of one! @diljitdosanjh nobody else could've done this @parineetichopra @anjumbatra hats off to your dedication @arrahman @kamil_irshad_official Thank you for another perfect album @sajidaliog@sylvesterfonseca @artb @castingchhabra @mrsheetalsharma @soamaagoswami @sumanroymahapatra @dhiman.karmakar you all are incredible @netflix_in @ruchikaakapoor @sarkarshibasish."

Have a look at Kritika Kamra's story:

Image: Kritika Kamra's Instagram

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Amar Singh Chamkila is a biographical drama based on the life of Punjabi singer and musician Amar Singh Chamkila. It stars Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role while Parineeti Chopra plays his wife, Amarjot. It was released on Netfilx on April 12, 2024. The movie not only offers a memorable cinematic experience but travels into the heart and soul of an artist.

About Kritika Kamra

Kritika Kamra solidified her status as a television actress with her role as Dr. Nidhi Verma in Kuch Toh Log Kahenge. She is also recognized for playing the lead role in the show Kitani Mohabbat Hai. Some of the other shows contributing to her portfolio are Reporters and Prem Ya Paheli- Chandrakanta. Later, Kamra ventured into films and web series.

ALSO READ: Ram Kapoor shares hilarious post featuring his wife Gautami Kapoor; quirky caption will leave you in splits

Credits: Kritika Kamra's Instagram
