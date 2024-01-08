Lakshadweep vs Maldives: BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover makes sarcastic remark; trolls anonymous movie star

Indian celebrities and Bollywood actors absolutely love the Maldives when it comes to taking a break or having a blast. It's like a magnet for them! You'll often find them indulging in the lavishness of fancy resorts and enjoying the stunning beach scenery. However, the controversial debate on Lakshadweep vs Maldives has brought about a storm on social media.

Several well-known TV actors showed their support for Lakshadweep on social media. In the meantime, Ashneer Grover from Shark Tank had a witty comment to share.

Ashneer Grover targets an actor for promoting Lakshadweep without knowing its location

Social media has been flooding with numerous opinions of netizens where people are apparently boycotting visiting Maldives. Celebrities have made posts with the trending hashtag #ChaloLakshadweep. But the former Shark Tank judge Ashneer Grover had something different to say.

Bollywood actor Vir Das took to X (formerly Twitter) and tweeted, “Firstly, happy Lakshadweep is getting some love! Secondly, Somewhere in the Maldives, right now, is an Indian celebrity/influencer, who didn’t eat carbs for two weeks, took the best vacation photos ever, and is TERRIFIED to post them :-)”

Have a look at his tweet:

Advertisement

In his response to this, the BharatPe co-founder wrote, “Thirdly there is some movie star, previously inactive on twitter, who is now copy pasting the same message to visit Indian islands - without knowing where Lakshadweep is and in parallel hiding previous Maldive story on insta ;)”

Netizens react to Ashneer Grover's tweet

Although Ashneer Grover did not take any names and targeted the actor anonymously, his remarks grabbed much attention. A few X users reacted to the former Shark Tank judge's post.

Look at some of the reactions:

For the uninitiated, lately, social media has been brimming with varied reactions from Indians regarding their take on the Maldives. Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a few snaps from his Lakshadweep trip without any mention of Maldives.

However, a couple of ministers from the Maldives government made derogatory comments against India, leading to a war between the two countries on social media. Following the incident, several stars from the film and television industry showed up in support of India.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.

ALSO READ: ‘Kya chal raha hai India mein?’: Shark Tank’s Ashneer Grover REACTS after being stopped at Delhi airport