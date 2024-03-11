Anupam Mittal is one of the coolest and most favorite Sharks of Shark Tank India 3. The Shark reacts and shares fans’ video edits and posts from the ongoing Shark Tank India episodes. Now, Mittal shared a fan video with a caption that takes a dig at Ashneer Grover’s remark on the show getting TRP because of the latter. Anupam Mittal reacted to the post by sharing it from his account.

Anupam Mittal’s social media post

The Shark Tank India 3 judge shared a fan’ edit video from one of the recent episodes. The pitcher shared the business idea of a rage room. The user edited the video, which begins with the pitcher saying, “Shark aapko bhi kabhi kabhi gussa ata hoga na?” To this, Anupam replies, “Jisko aata tha wo gaya.” Then, the video shows Anupam Mittal from different episodes, and some also feature behind-the-scenes clips.

Check out Anupam Mittal’s post here:

The caption for the post reads that some people have gotten tired outside, saying that the show used to get TRP for that certain person. It took a dig at Ashneer Grover, who on several occasions said that even during the ongoing season of Shark Tank, India is using his name to get TRPs. Anupam Mittal shared the post with folded hands and a thumbs-up emoji.

For the unversed, a few weeks back, at an event, Ashneer Grover reacted to Anupam Mittal’s ‘jisko gussa aata tha wo gaya’ comment. He said, "Gussa wala chala gaya. Ye toh fact hain na. Galat toh kuch nahi bola Mittal saab ne us tareeka se. Chala gaya… Tum sab toh thandi so sab. Tabhhi toh pehle season ka TRP dekh lo aur second, third season ka TRP dekh lo. Sab pata lag jayega.”

“(Secondly, the one with anger has left- this is the fact. Mittal hasn't said anything wrong. You all are so cold. That's why check the TRP of the first season and the second-third season; everything will be clear)."

