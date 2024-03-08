Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain have been denied permission to travel to the United Kingdom by the Delhi Police. The Shark Tank India 1 judge and his wife requested permission as they wanted to visit the London School of Economics (LSE) as guest lecturers. This comes amidst the ongoing investigation by the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

According to reports, Ashneer Grover and Madhuri Jain Grover had submitted a representation to the investigation officer of the Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in the last week of February. They sought permission to travel to the United Kingdom from March 9 to March 15 as guest speakers at the London School of Economics (LSE) and the University of Warwick, among others. “After reviewing their representation, the investigation officer denied the permission,” a source said.

The Indian Express reported that Ashneer Grover told them, “Correspondence between me and EOW is confidential and as per court’s directives… I will continue to cooperate with police in this open and shut case and keep winning in Court. I’ve not got any correspondence regarding the travel permission (which is a confidential correspondence) as yet from EOW.”

For the unversed, in November, the Shark Tank India judge was stopped from travelling to the United States at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

