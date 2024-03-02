Ashneer Grover needs no introduction. The former Shark Tank India judge continues to make headlines for one reason or the other. The businessman is from Delhi and he lives there in a swanky house with his family. It goes without saying, he lives a lavish lifestyle and has a net worth of around ₹21,300 crore.

From luxury cars to mansions, Ashneer has got it all. The former co-founder and managing director (MD) of BharatPe owns an 18,000-square-foot house in a posh area in South Delhi. Let’s step inside the house and see the beautiful corners of his Delhi home.

Ashneer Grover’s 18,000 square feet house in South Delhi

The whole house has a minimalistic design and color scheme. The living room, kitchen, hallway, and bedrooms are all decorated in shades of beige and white. Additionally, they have an elevator that opens directly into their home.

Ashneer Grover's living room is complete with a bar

As soon as you enter through the main door, on the left is a small seating arrangement with a sofa in front of the elevator. Then comes the sprawling living room with big windows to let the natural air and light come in. The living room has a seating arrangement with a large sofa on one side and a dining table on the other side.

In the living area, the corner with a sofa and a large painting on the wall is the favorite corner of Ashneer Grover’s wife, Madhuri. There is a countertop with some family pictures along with a figurine of Ashneer. The black and white chequered countertop has golden lights hanging from the ceiling. The Shark Tank India 1 judge shared that the figurine was gifted to him by the team of Shark Tank India after the completion of the first season.

His wife Madhuri Jain Grover quipped, “I used to like him as a shark, but of course, this version is better.”

Here's the favorite corner of Ashneer Grover's wife's:

There's also a bar in the living room. It's fully stocked with 100-150 bottles. Interestingly, Ashneer Grover shared that he and his wife don't drink alcohol. The bar is actually for his dad and guests, as they love to entertain.

Next, take a look at the infamous dining table of Ashneer Grover’s house. The former Shark revealed, “This table is supposedly worth INR 10 Crore which is news to me.” The beautiful 10-seater table features a white marble top in texture. Grover shared that the table had to be brought up by a pulley and then it got in through the balcony.

The living room is done in shades of white, beige and brown. Lamps with golden shades are placed on top of tables and some are seen hanging from the ceiling near the countertop. The walls feature frames in a similar theme.

There’s a 50-metre hallway that connects the front part of the house to the other part. Ashneer shared that the front part belongs to them, and then it’s their kids’ territory. There’s a beautiful hand-drawn picture of the family hanging on the wall in the hallway.

Another corner outside the children’s room shows all the trophies and awards collected by the entrepreneur over the years. It also shows a trophy title, ‘Best Parents Award’.

The large kitchen is also done in shades of white and beige. There’s a large refrigerator which is decorated with magnets from all the countries they have visited. Soft yellow lights on the ceiling illuminated the kitchen space.

There’s also Ashneer’s ‘little corner’ which is complete with a desk and laptop. It is inside the guest room. The guest room has a comfortable bed and large windows. It is also complete with snacks beside the bedroom.

Madhuri shared that Ashneer has got into the habit of healthy snacking, so they kept nuts and cashews beside the bed. They also love midnight snacking.

Ready to step inside Ashneer Grover’s garage?

Ashneer Grover has a penchant for luxury cars. He owns a Mercedes Maybach S650, Porsche Cayman, Audi A6 and Hyundai Verna. His wife shared that the Hyundai is her go-to car to run errands and the Maybach is her favorite.

The businessman's favorite is the two-seater, Porsche. When they go out for drives at night, the couple take out the beast.

The Delhi-born businessman is married to Madhuri Jain Grover, who is also an entrepreneur. They are parents to two kids – a boy, Avy, and a girl, Mannat. The entrepreneur lives in Delhi with his family. He maintains an active presence on social media and his wife shared that he spends hours on Instagram.

Did you like the tour inside Ashneer Grover's lavish house? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more house tours of your favorite celebrities!

