Shark Tank India 3: Ashneer Grover accuses Namita and Anupam Mittal of being insecure, asserts 'You'll Never...'

In a recent talk at the Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology, Ashneer Grover, a former BharatPe co-founder, sparked outrage by making bold statements about Shark Tank India panelists Namita Thapar and Anupam Mittal. According to NEWS 18, Grover's comments, implying Thapar and Mittal's alleged "insecurity" and reliance on his name for publicity, have reignited debate about the show's dynamics, despite the fact that Grover is not featured in the current season.

Responding to Anupam Mittal's comments

Grover went on to say, "It's amusing to observe that whenever someone feels insecure on Shark Tank, they invariably resort to the same strategy: making a remark about Ashneer. You’ll get the publicity. Namita did it in the second season. Now, Anupam is doing it. These two are the most insecure ones," He cited previous instances in which Namita and Mittal allegedly used such tactics, implying they were among the "most insecure" people on the show.

Grover's comments were in response to recent remarks made by Anupam Mittal, who commented on the departure of a fellow panelist known for his rage. Grover responded, "Mittal hasn't said anything wrong," indicating agreement with Mittal's observation as per NEWS 18. He also urged viewers to compare the show's TRP across seasons to better understand the dynamics at play.

Grover's legacy on Shark Tank India

Ashneer Grover rose to prominence during the first season of Shark Tank India with his one-liners and straightforward approach to pitch evaluation. Despite not appearing in the second season, his influence lingered, and his absence did not diminish public interest in the show.

Shark Tank India Season 3 premiered on January 22, 2024, and featured familiar faces from previous seasons such as Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal, Anupam Mittal, and Vineet Singh. New panelists, including Amit Jain, Ritesh Agarwal, Azhar Iqubal, and Radhika Gupta, brought new perspectives to the show. Additionally, film producer Ronnie Screwvala has recently joined the lineup, adding to the season's excitement.

As tensions between past and present panelists simmer, Shark Tank India Season 3 promises to deliver captivating pitches and insightful business discussions, cementing the show's status as a popular platform for both aspiring entrepreneurs and investors.

