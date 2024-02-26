Former Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover took to social media to share his reaction to Shark Anupam Mittal's comment on him. It was a few days back when the latter made a comment hinting at Grover in one of the episodes of Shark Tank India 3. Now, the former Shark Tank India judge shared a video from an event where he talked about it.

Ashneer Grover reacts to Anupam Mittal's comment

A fan posted a clip of the event where Ashneer Grover is seen on the stage. He mentions the recent incident and says, "Dusra, gussa wala chala gaya. Ye toh fact hain na. Galat toh kuch nahi bola Mittal saab ne us tareeka se. Chala gaya… Tum sab toh thandi so sab. Tabhhi toh pehle season ka TRP dekh lo aur second, third season ka TRP dekh lo. Sab pata lag jayega.”

“(Secondly, the one with anger has left- this is the fact. Mittal hasn't said anything wrong. You all are so cold. That's why check the TRP of the first season and the second-third season; everything will be clear)."

Here's Ashneer Grover's post:

He further continues saying, “Aur Mittal saab ko ek cheez aur batana chahunga, bhaisahab, jo pehle season mein chala gaya wo tha GOAT, aur tum teesre season mein abhi bhi audition hi kar rahe ho Shark banne ke liye. (I want to say another thing to Mittal. The one who left after the initial season was GOAT, and you're still auditioning for a Shark in the 3rd season)."

The user shared the clip and wrote, "This was personal." Both the Sharks, Mittal, and Grover are tagged in the post. The latter reposted it from his official handle.

What was Anupam Mittal's comment?

A few days back, a pitcher introduced Rage Room in the Shark Tank India 3 episode. After giving a demonstration of how a rage room works, the pitcher comes to the stage to pitch his idea. He starts with, "Sharks aapko bhi ayesa gussa aata hoga na? (Sharks, you all also get angry)." He doesn't finish his sentence when Shark Anupam Mittal says, "Jisko aata tha, wo gaya. (The one who used to get has left)."

Check out the Shark Tank India 3 episode here:

Hearing Anupam Mittal's comment, Namita Thapar laughs and claps while Vineeta Singh laughs out loudly. Aman Gupta and other Sharks also laugh. After his statement, Mittal also says, "Sorry."

