Shark Tank India has completely transformed the perception of startups and entrepreneurs. This incredible show has showcased the immense potential of Indian individuals who aspire to establish highly successful companies. With a multitude of pitches and deals, this business reality show has truly entertained audiences. However, let's not forget that amidst all the brilliance, there are also some pitches that bring a touch of hilarity to the table.

Shark Tank India has definitely showcased some groundbreaking startup ideas and successful business models addressing significant problems. However, there have also been some amusing pitches that the Sharks had to endure. Check out these memorable and hilarious pitches from Shark Tank India that are sure to make you chuckle! Take a peek!

1. Glass Ka Mask

In the first season of Shark Tank India, the show witnessed a pitcher explaining his idea of a product that appeared to be a protective cover for drinking glasses that was supposed to be placed at their rim to protect the person drinking something out of the glass from germs and unhygienic substances.

Listening to the idea and the product description, Shark Ashneer Grover commented, “Mazak hai kya. Aap kya bahut zyada peete ho kya. Matlab ye idea bhi aapke dimaag mein aaya kaise ki main glass ko mask pehnaunga (Is this a joke? Do you drink a lot? How did this idea even come to your mind that you would make glass wear a mask?).”

Advertisement

He further added, “Ye jo product hai na matlab, iss se wahiyat product maine zindagi mein na dekha hai na mai dekhna chahta hu, mere ko bhagwan utha le, itna ganda product hai yeh. Iske baad main kuch nahi dekhna chahte life mein (I have never seen such a terrible product in my life, and I don't want to see something like this ever again. It's so bad that I wish God would take me away. After this, I don't want to see anything else in my life)”

2. Belly button shaper

Shark Tank India Season 1 featured pitchers Baldev Jumnani and Jayashree Jumnani, who arrived on the stage to pitch their idea of a ‘Belly button shaper.’ They explained that their product helped individuals achieve a ‘Gol Nabhi’ and a deep navel without any medicines or surgeries. As they elaborated about their product, the Sharks could not control their laughter.

3. ‘Sayonara’ on Shark Tank India 2

Intended for women who wear sarees, pitcher Sahill Shaha appeared before Sharks, asking for an investment in his brand called Sayonara, which manufactured petticoats. He claimed to be making an innovative and revolutionary product to help women deal with the issues associated with petticoats.

Shark Aman Gupta told the pitcher, “Kuch aur socho (Think something else). This is not a business. Kuch aur karna chahiye. Ye please aaj ke baad iske business ke baare mein mat sochna (Something else should be done. Please don't think about this business after today).” Later, Shark Peyush Bansal asked Sahill to change the logo, and Anupam Mittal mentioned it as a non-investable business.

4. Night Agarbatti

In the second season of Shark Tank India, Sharks and the audience saw a pitcher who appeared to ask for an investment in his night incense stick company. The pitcher explained that the incense stick’s smell can change the environment of a room, thereby making the couple’s mood romantic. All Sharks were in splits when Amit Hotchandani took the pitch.

The next moment, Shark Anupam Mittal asked him about what inspired him to make the incense sticks. On the other hand, Shark Aman Gupta enquired if he had tested the product. To this, the pitcher replied positively. Speaking of the deal, Amit Hotchandani did not receive any deal on the show.

Advertisement

5. 2Ballz men’s innerwear

With their vision to combat rashes and itching, the pitchers representing the company 2Ballz appeared in the current season of Shark Tank India. They explained that they make underwear for men that feature a separate pouch for the testicles, which lets the testicles feel free and provides comfort and support.

Shark Vineeta Singh told the pitchers, “Innerwear company ke liye aapka, sorry to say, naam bahut behuda hai….aapka jo USP hai usko apna brand name bana diya (Your name for innerwear company, sorry to say, is very ridiculous….you have made your USP your brand name).” Lastly, the company received no deal on the show.

These were some hilarious pitches that appeared on Shark Tank India. Although there were more pitches that left the judges in splits, the audience still remembered the above-mentioned pitches. Let us know your favorite.

Coming to Shark Tank India 3 , it airs on SONY LIV from Monday to Friday at 10 PM. The judges include Azhar Iqubal, Deepinder Goyal, Varun Dua, Ronnie Screwvala, Radhika Gupta, and Ritesh Agarwal, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal, Peyush Bansal, and Amit Jain.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Shark Tank India 3: Pitcher reveals he ran away from family; Anupam Mittal and Aman Gupta advise THIS