Known for bringing up interesting and entertaining reality shows for the Indian audience, Sony TV is all set for another show. Titled Madness Machayenge India Ko Hasayenge, the comedy show features Huma Qureshi and several comedians, including Paritosh Tripathi, Harsh Gujral, and others. In one of the promos released by the channel officially on its social media handle, Arbaaz Khan is seen making an appearance on the show.

Arbaaz Khan's fun comment on his second marriage

As per the recent promo released by Sony TV, while talking to Arbaaz Khan, comedian Harsh Gujral said, "Mere pitaji aapke Arbaaz bhai bahut bade fan hain. Kehte hain Arbaaz bhai se kuch seekho. Maine kaha kya seekhna hai? Unhone shaadi kar li, aap bhi kar lo (My father is a big fan of yours. He told me to learn something from Arbaaz. I said what should I learn? My father said he got married, you should too)."

The next moment, the thing that Harsh commented tickled everyone's funny bone. He said, "Maine kaha papa unhone jis umar mein kari hai, aapko seekhna chahiye (I said, Papa, at the age he did it, you should learn)." Reacting to the comedian's joke, Arbaaz Khan said, "Benchmark set kara hai. Sabke liye scope rakha hai (I have set the benchmark. There is scope for everyone)."

The promo is uploaded with the caption, "Arbaaz setting Mad Benchmarks! Dekhiye #MadnessMachayenge, 9 March se, Sat-Sun, raat 9:30 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par!"

Watch the promo here:

About Madness Machayenge-India Ko Hasayenge

Madness Machayenge-India Ko Hasayenge is all set to start airing on Sony TV from March 9. The show will be aired during weekends on every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm.

Arbaaz Khan's marriage to Sshura Khan

Arbaaz Khan got married for the second time to makeup artist Sshura Khan. Their wedding ceremony took place on December 24, 2023. On their big day, the couple's families marked their presence and stood by their side. In an interview, the actor revealed that he first met Sshura on the sets of his production, Patna Shukla, in 2022.

