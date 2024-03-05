Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is finally over, and the journey for the contestants has come to an end. The reality show is remembered for its stellar performances delivered by celebrity participants and the tough competition they gave each other. However, this season has another reason why judges Farah Khan, Malaika Arora, and Arshad Warsi will remember it for years. That's because of the 'daawat' they had on the sets. They enjoyed it together by bringing home-cooked food.

Although the dance reality show has wrapped itself up, it seems like Farah Khan is still not ready to move on from the show. She recently shared a video that shows them and actress Huma Qureshi relishing delicious dishes as a part of the potluck party held on the sets.

Malaika Arora brings vegetarian dishes

A few minutes ago, Om Shanti Om director Farah Khan took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a short clip giving a sneak peek into her lunch party on the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 finale day. The clip has Farah saying, "Today is finale of Jhalak aur sab aapne apne ghar se kuchh laaye hain (Everybody has brought something from their home)."

As the camera turns toward Malaika, she mentions bringing vegetarian food. She brought kadhi, aloo gobhi, methi parantha, and gajar ka halwa on the sets. After Malaika announces that she has only vegetarian food with her, Arshad Warsi asks her whether she turned into one five years back. Malla replies, "I was 18 also many years back."

Further, in the video, the Jolly LLB actor shares bringing hara keema and pav. Then, the video has Gauahar Khan in the frame who is heard saying, "Meri mommy ne bahut khas aur dil se banaya hai khichda (My mother has specially prepared Khichda with all her heart)." The next moment, Farah Khan reveals that they have a guest with them at the lunch feast.

The filmmaker and choreographer surprises fans as she brings Huma Qureshi to the camera. The Monica O My Darling actress expresses, "Meko bas yahi bolna hai ki main khud ko yahan laayi hu kyunki aapke show ki tarah aapka khana bhi trend kar raha hai (I just want to say that I have brought myself here because like your show, your food is also trending)."

Farah Khan treats everyone with biryani

Lastly, Farah Khan reveals what she brought to treat her co-judges and host of the show. The Happy New Year director mentions, "Aaj mere ghar se aayi hai biryani (Biryani has come from my house today)." Seeing the delicious biryani and mouth-watering presentation, everyone expresses delight. Meanwhile, Arshad Warsi comments, "Hum log ghar chalte hai sab log khane leke, party karte hain (Let us go home with the food and do party)."

Sharing the video, Farah Khan writes, "Epic Finale needed an EPIC LUNCH!! Will miss our food sessions guyyyssss."

Watch the video here:

Fans' reaction

Reacting to the video showcasing Farah Khan, Malaika Arora, Arshad Warsi, Gauahar Khan, and Huma Qureshi excited to relish home-cooked delicacies, many users commented. A user wrote, "Your yakhni pulao is speciality I never heard but saw in your videos." Another user reacted, "Mala changed her robe is the highlight." A comment read, "Plzzzz bhej do mujhe bhi.. Yummy."

Look at some of the comments here:

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 finale

With Gauahar Khan and Rithik Dhanjani as the host, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 had its finale on March 2. Wild card contestant Manisha Rani won the show and lifted the winning trophy. The other finalists were Shoaib Ibrahim, Sreerama Chandra, Adrija Sinha, and Dhanashree Verma. Post her win, Manisha expressed joy and stated that one of her dreams came true.

