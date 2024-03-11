Mangal Lakshmi PROMO: Adit is hesitant to give flowers to Mangal in front of Saumya

ColorsTV’s new show, Mangal Lakshmi is hitting the right chords. The show, which is made with a belief to bring about a change in society, follows the story of two sisters battling various difficulties in life. It has managed to engage the audiences in a short amount of time. In the upcoming episode of the daily soap, viewers will witness Adit going down on his knees to give Mangal a flower bouquet which he bought for Saumya. Mangal Lakshmi features Deepika Singh as Mangal and Sanika Amit as Lakshmi.

Will Lakshmi find out about Adit and Saumya’s affair?

The official handle of ColorsTV posted the latest promo of Mangal Lakshmi. It begins with Mangal sending her daughter, Rashmi to bring cards which were mistakenly left in the car. When Rashmi goes to get the same, she finds a beautiful bouquet of red roses also. She brings it along and asks Adit about them. Lakshmi comes and says that it must be for Mangal as red roses are her favorite.

Rashmi then insists Adit give the flowers to Mangal. Adit hesitates as Saumya, for whom he bought the flowers, is also present there. He unwillingly goes down on his knees and presents the gift to Mangal. However later, Adit insults Mangal and tells her that he did not get those flowers for her. He lies about the same and says that he got flowers from the office. Lakshmi, who saw Adit purchasing the flowers, is left wondering why Adit is fooling Mangal.

The caption of the teaser reads, “Mangal ko zabardasti phool dekar, kya Adit khada kar dega koi naya bakheda? (Will Adit create a scene once again after giving flowers to Mangal forcefully?)”

Take a look at recent promo of Mangal Lakshmi:

About Mangal Lakshmi

Mangal Lakshmi stars Deepika Singh, Sanika and Naman Shaw in lead roles. The show is a heartwarming tale focusing on the bond of two sisters- Mangal and Lakshmi. Mangal, who is in a toxic marriage, decides to find an ideal match for Lakshmi so that she doesn’t end up being in a situation like hers.

Mangal Lakshmi airs every day at 9 pm on ColorsTV and digitally on JioCinema.

