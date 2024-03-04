Mangal Lakshmi PROMO: Lakshmi’s quest for perfect life partner to end with a new guy’s entry into her life?

ColorsTV’s new offering, Mangal Lakshmi is touching the right notes. The show which follows the story of two sisters, began airing just last week but has already captivated the audiences with its strong storyline. In the coming episodes of the daily soap, viewers will witness a new entry, seemingly Lakshmi’s love interest. Mangal Lakshmi features Deepika Singh as Mangal and RJ Sanika as Lakshmi.

Will Lakshmi find her ideal life partner in this new guy?

The official handle of ColorsTV uploaded the latest promo of Mangal Lakshmi giving a sneak peek into what is coming up next. It begins with Mangal calling Lakshmi and asking her to reach the temple soon so as to join her for Icchapurti puja (prayer for fulfillment of wishes). Lakshmi assures her of the same.

Mangal then rushes to her husband, Aditya and asks him to stay back and take part in the religious proceedings. However, he gets annoyed and tells Mangal that all his wishes and desires died the day he married her.

As Mangal awaits Lakshmi’s presence at the puja, Lakshmi gets into a fight with thieves who snatched away her bracelet. Mangal further gets worried when Lakshmi does not pick up her call. Lakshmi gives a stern warning to goons to return her piece of jewelry. But they, in turn, try to harm her. At this point, a stranger makes an entry and he turns out to be a savior for Lakshmi.

The caption of the teaser reads, “Chor se ladte huye Lakshmi ko bachaane ke liye aaya ek farishta. Kya hoga ab inki kahaani mein? (While fighting with the thieves, Lakshmi gets rescued by an angel. What will happen in their story now?)”

Take a look at recent promo of Mangal Lakshmi:

About Mangal Lakshmi

Mangal Lakshmi stars Deepika Singh, Sanika and Naman Shaw in lead roles. The show marks Deepika’s return to the small screen after a gap of 5 years. She rose to fame with 2011’s Diya Aur Baati Hum.

Mangal Lakshmi is a heartwarming tale that revolves around the bond of two sisters- Mangal and Lakshmi. Mangal, who is in a toxic marriage, decides to stand up against her husband's derogatory remarks and find an ideal match for Lakshmi so that she doesn’t end up being in a situation like hers. The show is made with a conviction to bring about significant social change. It airs every day at 9 pm on ColorsTV and digitally on JioCinema.

