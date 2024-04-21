Deepika Singh, known for portraying Sandhya Rathi in Diya Aur Baati Hum, has returned to television screens with her new project, Mangal Lakshmi. She is currently playing the role of Mangal in her new show.

Deepika recently shared delightful glimpses on her Instagram, reuniting with her on-screen mother-in-law and friend, Neelu Vaghela, who portrayed the role of Bhabo in Diya Aur Baati Hum.

Deepika Singh and Neelu Vaghela take a walk down memory lane

Deepika Singh took to her Instagram handle to delight her fans with beautiful pictures and fun-filled videos from her reunion with Neelu Vaghela and other close friends and family. She wrote in the caption, “Chit chat time with my favourite @neelu_vaghela ji & family friends.Remembering Good old Golden days. #forevergrateful @shashisumeet_ @swatidarekar @suzanaghaiofficial @shashisumeetproductions @anasrashidactor @disneyplushotstar @starplus and to all the fans and viewers of #diyaaurbaatihum.”

In a video, Neelu praised Deepika's performance, recalling a memorable Holi scene from their time together on Diya Aur Baati Hum. Neelu aka Bhabo said, "She did it very nicely and bahut sundar lag rahi thi. (She was looking very beautiful)." The pictures and videos were overflowed with nostalgia as the duo reminisced their golden days on set.

In the second slide, Neelu was seen saying her signature dialogue, “Hey mahra ram ji! Ek langdo ek kaandi, akeli mai shaandi. Kis kisne sambhalu? (Hey, my beloved Ram! One lame, one blind, and I'm all alone. Whom shall I manage?).” from the TV show Diya Aur Baati Hum which made everyone nostalgic. They recalled their old memories and moments together.

Fan reactions

As soon as Deepika Singh uploaded the pictures, fans flooded the comment section expressing love for their bond. One user wrote, “We wish to see again together in serial.” Another user commented, “Wowww! this is awesome. Remembering those precious and special moments. I remembered #diyaaurbaatihum and your precious moments. I was very touched. @deepikasingh150 @neelu_vaghela @anasrashidactor l love you so much. We missed seeing you together so much.”

More about Deepika Singh

Deepika Singh became popular for her role in the hit TV show Diya Aur Baati Hum, which lasted five years. She also played twin sisters in another series called Kavach 2. Now, the actress is winning hearts for her performance in Mangal Lakshmi as Mangal, where she's on a mission to find a husband for her sister Lakshmi.

