How does Deepika Singh’s character in Mangal Lakshmi resonate with real-life struggles

Deepika Singh, known for her role in Diya Aur Baati Hum, has made a comeback to the screen with her latest project, Mangal Lakshmi. After a significant break from work, she returns to television, playing the character of Mangal in the show.

Deepika relates to the role of Mangal

In an interview with Etimes, Deepika shares that she finds the role highly relatable. The actress shared, “It's been a long time since I wanted to play a relatable character and for me, Mangal is the one. She is selfless, and I feel that a person who has an elder sister would relate more to this character. Many women around us don't get the respect they deserve, yet they keep doing good for everyone and don't ask for anything in return. My character Mangal is one of them.”

Deepika’s bond with co-star Sanika Amit

Deepika and Sanika Amit, who portray the character of Lakshmi in the show, share a strong relationship on set. She said, “We both have a lot of fun on the set together. She lives alone in this city, so I can relate to her, and I try to be there for her whenever and wherever I can. I remember the time when I had shifted from Delhi to Mumbai for my first show Diya Aur Baati Hum. It was a bit difficult initially to settle down in a new place.”

Deepika likes to keep things simple. She feels she has changed over time and now enjoys spending time with her family whenever possible. She chooses not to attend parties or award functions because she'd rather use that time for herself.

About Deepika Singh:

Deepika Singh rose to fame with her portrayal of Sandhya Rathi in the popular TV series Diya Aur Baati Hum, which aired from 2011 to 2016. Her remarkable acting talents contributed significantly to the show's success, earning her widespread recognition. Following her stint on the show, Deepika took a considerable break from acting, during which she shared the screen with co-star Anas Rashid, receiving praise for their compelling on-screen chemistry.

