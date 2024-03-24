Deepika Singh to Manisha Rani: TV actors share their pre-festival excitement ahead of Holi

As the vibrant festival of colors approaches, a sense of unity sweeps the nation. Just like everyone else, actors spare no effort in embracing the spirit of Holi to the fullest. This year, Holi falls on March 25, with Holika Dahan observed a day earlier, on March 24. Throughout India, people come together to celebrate the victory of good over evil, filling the streets with a vibrant array of colors. Here’s a glimpse into their pre-Holi celebrations and thoughts on this joyous festival.

Munmun Dutta

Actress Munmun Dutta, renowned for playing the role of Babita ji in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, enjoys widespread popularity both on and off the television screen. With an immense fan base, her charm resonates deeply with audiences. The actress took to Instagram and shared a video wishing her fans a happy Holi. She wrote in the caption, “Messy hair, colorful hands, happy heart, and a favorite SRK song. A perfect Holi.”

Anjum Fakih

Anjum Fakih has established a respectable presence in the entertainment industry. Rising to prominence with her portrayal of Shrishty in Kundali Bhagya, the actress temporarily stepped away from her daily soap to compete in Colors' reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. She shared an Instagram post wishing everyone a happy Holi and captioned it, “I wish that you dive into the rainbow of possibilities this Holi! May your day be filled with laughter, love, and endless inspiration. Wishing you all a joyful and colorful Holi.”

Manisha Rani

Following her victory on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, the dance reality show, Manisha Rani received widespread praise, being hailed as the most deserving winner of the season. She has shared a video wishing everyone a happy Holi and captioned it, “THIS HOLI FILL YOUR LIFE WITH COLOURS OF HAPPINESS.”

Madalsa Sharma

Madalsa Sharma is recognized for playing the character of Kavya Shah in the Hindi drama Anupamaa. A few hours ago, she shared colorful pictures and wrote in the caption, “Splashing some colors over your feed, because I would love to play Holi with you all indeed.”

Deepika Singh

Deepika Singh, renowned for her role in Diya Aur Baati Hum, has returned to the screen with her latest project, Mangal Lakshmi. After a break from work, she made her comeback to television, portraying the character of Mangal in the show. The actress took to Instagram and shared a beautiful dance video filled with colors. She wrote in the caption, “May the vibrant colors of Holi brighten your life. Happy Holi!”

Kanchi Singh

Kanchi Singh is recognized for her portrayal as the lead character in Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya and her recent appearance in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress shared a picture with a plate of colors on her hand and captioned it, “Holi hai!”

