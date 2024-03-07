Mangal Lakshmi: Naman Shaw bids adieu to conventional roles, says, 'It’s a departure from my good guy image'

Actor Naman Shaw has contributed many superhit shows to the television industry. After a remarkable twenty years in the industry and a five-year hiatus, the actor makes a striking comeback in COLORS' latest show, Mangal Lakshmi, opposite Deepika Singh. Here, he embarks on a fresh journey, playing a grey character that veers away from his traditional good boy persona. Recently, he discussed his reasons for accepting such a role in Mangal Lakshmi.

Naman Shaw on bidding adieu to conventional characters

From the onset of his career, Naman Shaw has been associated with playing conventional characters, cementing his good-boy image in the industry. Speaking of his character in Mangal Lakshmi, he shares, "I felt like a newcomer stepping into Adit's shoes for Mangal Lakshmi. I've always played the good guy, the one everyone loves in shows." In the serial, the actor portrays Mangal, aka Deepika Singh's toxic husband, who neither supports nor respects her. This marks Shaw's first foray into a grey role, presenting a new challenge.

Naman Shaw’s view on playing a grey character

The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor, making a comeback on television after a long hiatus, is eager to explore new territories. Venturing beyond his good boy image, Shaw has now embraced a grey character in Mangal Lakshmi. Sharing his thoughts, he says, "Since I am making a comeback after a long time, I wanted to play a character that's slightly different yet challenging. As they say, grey is the new white!" Shaw believes that actors traditionally seen as good guys but now taking on villainous roles are receiving unprecedented love from audiences. "I strongly feel that anti-heroes are the flavor of today's day and age—look at Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. I've played many sweet boy roles and I'm bored of it. Adit's role as a not-so-ideal husband is a fresh experience for me and my fans as well."

Eager to break the mold, Shaw anticipates his fans' acceptance of his new role, stating, "I was curious about the audience's response to my departure from the conventional roles I've played so far. I'm grateful for the viewers' wholehearted embrace. It validates the challenge of pushing boundaries and exploring new territory as an actor."

About the Mangal Lakshmi show

Mangal Lakshmi is the latest show airing on COLORS, every day at 9:00 pm. It tells a relatable story centered around a homemaker and her younger sister, emphasizing the core values of love and marriage—respect. The storyline revolves around sisters Mangal, played by Deepika Singh, and Lakshmi, played by Sanika Amit, as they seek a modicum of respect for each other.

Elder sister Mangal contends with constant humiliation in her marriage while seeking a suitable groom for her younger sister, Lakshmi. Adit, played by Naman, continuously disrespects her, leading Mangal to wish for a better life for Lakshmi, one not marred by the daily trials she endures in her own marriage. In the upcoming episodes of Mangal Lakshmi, Kusum, Mangal's mother-in-law, will assist in finding a suitable match for Lakshmi.

