Today, Deepika Singh, the actress from Mangal Lakshmi, posted a fun video of herself dancing with her butterfly gang, including Mahi Bhanushali from Doree. The adorable video captured the attention of many netizens who couldn't resist reacting to it.

Deepika Singh's adorable video with her butterfly gang

Deepika Singh recently shared a delightful video featuring her butterfly squad, as they joined the Instagram trend of dancing as butterflies. The presence of Mahi Bhanushali, the young actor from the show Doree, added an extra touch of innocence to the video. Alongside them was Haelyn Shastri, the actress from Shiv Shakti, completing the charming trio. Fans couldn't help but be captivated by the collaboration of these three talented actresses. In the comments section, the actress from Mangal Lakshmi affectionately referred to Mahi as "Our butterfly."

Talking about the comments of the fans, one of them wrote, "So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow beautiful." Undoubtedly, they formed a flawless trio that was simply irresistible. Another one wrote, "@mahibhanushaliofficial so beautiful, three of you looking so cute and sweet. Ek toh hamari pyari se Doree princess doll aur komal Chachi aur Mangal didi (one is our own little Doree, Komal Chachi, and our sister Mangal)." The next one praised Deepika's smile, "@deepikasingh150 Awww so sooo cuteee. How beautifully you laugh. May your precious smile always continue to shine." It was truly heartwarming to witness how Deepika embraced her inner child with Mahi.

The Diya Aur Baati Hum actress keeps her fans updated through her social media as she frequently posts interesting reels.

More about Deepika Singh

Deepika Singh became a household name from her stint in the daily soap Diya Aur Baati Hum, which broadcasted for a total of five years. She essayed the role of twin sisters in the supernatural serial Kavach 2. Currently, she is playing the role of Mangal in the serial Mangal Lakshmi, where she is the elder sister of Lakshmi and is on her journey to find a husband for her sister.

