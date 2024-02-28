Deepika Singh on her husband’s reaction to bagging Mangal Lakshmi: ‘He told me not to take the role lightly’

Deepika Singh, renowned for her roles in Diya Aur Baati Hum, Kavach, and Titu Ambani, has returned to the screen with her latest project, Mangal Lakshmi. The actress took a substantial break from work. In an interview with Etimes, Deepika, who is married to director Rohit Raj Goyal, shared insights into her husband's reaction to her comeback and bagging the role in Mangal Lakshmi.

Deepika Singh talks about her husband’s reaction to bagging Mangal Lakshmi

The Diya Aur Baati Hai Hum fame mentioned that her husband encouraged her to return to work because he felt she had taken a long break. Discussing her husband's supportive attitude, Deepika shared, “When the offer came to me, I was surprised because until now in my career, I’ve always been offered strong roles. I couldn’t believe that it was for me.”

When she shared the news with her husband, he joked, “Chalo kahin toh tum dominate hogi (Well, at least you'll dominate somewhere).” She said, “He told me not to take the role lightly and to give my best. He made sure that I’m doing the mock test well and taking the role seriously. He had seen how I’d left a few good shows in between because I was not serious. So this time he kept pushing me."

Deepika Singh opens up about her comeback with Mangal Lakshmi

Speaking about her comeback, Deepika Singh clarified that her decision to stay at home was a matter of choice, not a lack of work opportunities. She expressed, “Mera dhyaan dance seekhne mein tha. Also, since I was financially empowered because of Diya Aur Baati Hum and my social media followers, I never craved to go out and work for money. I was financially independent.”

She added, “I stayed at home out of choice and not because I did not have any work. I was empowered because of the love of the people and my past work. I was working but not full-fledged.”

About Deepika Singh

Deepika Singh gained widespread recognition for her role as Sandhya Rathi in Diya Aur Baati Hum, a role she played from 2011 to 2016. Her exceptional acting skills propelled her to fame and success during her tenure on the show. She took a substantial break after Diya Aur Baati Hum, sharing the screen with co-star Anas Rashid and garnering acclaim for their on-screen chemistry.

