Mangal Lakshmi PROMO: Mangal bravely supports sister Lakshmi in her journey to get a perfect match

The new daily soap, featuring a host of renowned names, is currently airing. In this latest series, Mangal Lakshmi, actress Deepika Singh makes a powerful return to the screen. She embodies the character of Mangal, defined by her graceful resilience in fulfilling her responsibilities. Earlier this month, Deepika, along with Sanika, showcased their new show on Dance Deewane 4, portraying the roles of sisters, with Mangal being the elder sister to Lakshmi, played by Sanika. The Kawach 2 actress believes that the character of Mangal, who stands up against her husband's derogatory remarks, can bring about significant social change.

A new promo for the serial shows how Mangal will do whatever it takes to make sure her sister does not end up in a toxic marriage like hers.

Mangal vows to find the best groom for her sister Lakshmi

In an upcoming episode of Mangal Lakshmi, Mangal confronts backlash from her husband, who mocks her over her sister's failed marriage proposal. He remarks, “Kya socha tha tumne itne raees ghar ka ladka, itni companies ka malik tumhari dasvi fail behn se shadi karega (What did you think, that a boy from such a wealthy family, the owner of so many companies, would marry your sister who failed tenth grade)?” He then further disparages her by comparing his decision to marry Mangal with the person who rejected her sister. Crossing all bounds of respect, Mangal’s husband disdainfully says, “Aaj kal ke ladko ko patni chahiye na ki koi kaam wali (Nowadays, boys want wives and not ambitious girls).”

The promo later showcases the strong bond between the sisters Mangal and Lakshmi. Mangal is portrayed as a devoted sister, always concerned for her younger sibling's welfare. She asserts, “Lakshmi tu behn hai meri dus saal bhi shadi nahi huyi na to bhi koi baat nahi, uske baad bhi nahi huyi na to bhi koi baat nhi par galat rishte mien nahi bandhungi tujhe (Lakshmi, you are my sister. It doesn't matter if you aren't married for ten years, or even if you aren't married after that. But I won't tie you in a wrong relationship).”

About Mangal Lakshmi

Deepika Singh stars as Mangal, with Sanika playing the role of Lakshmi. Opposite Deepika, Naman Shaw takes on the role of her husband in the series. They are joined by Urvashi Upadhyay, among others.

Deepika Singh marks her strong comeback with Mangal Lakshmi, following her role in Ekta Kapoor's Kawach 2. She first rose to fame in 2011 with Diya Aur Baati Hum.

