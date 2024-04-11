Deepika Singh, known for her role as Sandhya Rathi in Diya Aur Baati Hum has made a comeback to the screen with her latest show, Mangal Lakshmi. She is currently playing the role of Mangal in her new show. Deepika is also celebrating the Gangaur festival today with family. She has shared a series of pictures with family from the Gangaur Pooja.

Deepika Singh shares a glimpse from Gangaur festival pooja

Taking it to her Instagram handle, Deepika Singh shared a set of pictures with her fans from the Gangaur pooja. She also wrote a beautiful caption that read, “Adorned with grace, adorned with traditions – celebrating Gangaur in all its glory! #GangaurVibes”! #gangaurfestival #family #tradition #culture #deepikasingh.” In the pictures, the actress looked gorgeous as she wore a red anarkali with a Rajasthani veil and nath.

The Gangaur festival is widely celebrated in Rajasthan. Gana means Lord Shiva and Gaur represents Goddess Gauri or Parvati. Unmarried women pray to her for good husbands, while married women pray for their husbands' well-being, health, and long life, as well as for a happy married life.

Fan reactions

As soon as Deepika posted the pictures, fans filled the comment section with love and Gangaur wishes. One user wrote, “May Maa Gauri is always there to protect you and bless you at every stage of your life. Best wishes on the colourful and auspicious occasion of Gangaur. Dear dii.” Complementing her look, another user commented, “Sandhya ji Aap tu Rajasthan ki pehnawa mein bahut khubsurat log hai. (Sandhya ji, you look very beautiful in the attire of Rajasthan).”

About Deepika Singh's personal life

Deepika married the director of her television show, Rohit Raj Goyal, on May 2, 2014. After her marriage, she changed her name from Deepika Singh to Deepika Singh Goyal. She welcomed a baby boy in May 2017 and took a break from her career.

More about Deepika Singh’s professional life

On the work front, Deepika Singh rose to fame through her role in the popular daily soap Diya Aur Baati Hum, which ran for five years. She portrayed twin sisters in the supernatural TV series Kavach 2. Presently, the actress is playing the role of Mangal in the serial Mangal Lakshmi, who is the elder sister of Lakshmi and is on her journey to find a suitable husband for her sister.

