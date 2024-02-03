Naagin 7: Along with Ankit Gupta, Bigg Boss 17 first runner-up Abhishek Kumar receives offer for Ekta Kapoor’s new drama

Post Bigg Boss 17, first runner-up Abhishek Kumar's charisma has spellbound the directors, resulting in him getting back-to-back new projects. Currently, Abhishek is in talks to work in Ekta Kapoor's directed upcoming drama Naagin 7 as a main lead. The 27-year-old actor will be sharing the screen with Ankit Gupta.

In an exclusive interview with Mirchi Bollywood, when the Udariyaan actor was asked about working again with his co-star Ankit back from Udaariyan, he replied, "Ankit bhai ke saath hai? Toh mai dekhta hun agar Ankit bhai ke saath hai. (Is it with Ankit brother? Let me see if it is with Ankit brother.)

Abhishek Kumar's reaction to Naagin 7

In the recent interview, Abhishek was asked if he had been approached for Naagin 7, to which he smiled and started blushing. Although he did not say anything in that context, his reactions said it all. Adding to this, Abhishek said that he had cried a lot in the Bigg Boss house, but now he is smiling ever since he is out of the house. The 27-year-old actor showed his excitement about working with his Udaariyaan co-star Ankit Gupta.

Advertisement

Udaariyaan actor Abhishek's journey inside the house of Bigg Boss had been rough. Despite all the negativity, the actor had managed to secure a place in the hearts of his fans. With his growing stardom, he is getting many project offers.

Excellent work opportunities for Abhishek Kumar

Maybe Abhishek Kumar has not won the trophy, but he has surely won his work battles. He said he has been smiling ever since he left the BB house, which depicts his work-life balance. Earlier, the actor received an offer for Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi upcoming season. Ekta Kapoor's directorial Naagin 7 is going to be a big hit with the presence of Abhishek Kumar because of his recent stardom.

Ankita Lokhande in Naagin 7

Post Bigg Boss 17's conclusion, actress Ankita Lokhande got an offer for a Randeep Hooda directorial movie; she confirmed the news via her Instagram handle. Right now, she is in talks with Naagin 7's director, Ekta Kapoor, for her next project. Reportedly, she has been finalized as the main female lead character in the upcoming drama.

ALSO READ: Exclusive Video: Bigg Boss 17’s Abhishek Kumar reveals Salman Khan’s THIS movie inspired him to become actor