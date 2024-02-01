Exclusive Video: Bigg Boss 17’s Abhishek Kumar reveals Salman Khan’s THIS movie inspired him to become actor

Abhishek Kumar is the runner-up of Bigg Boss 17, but popular opinion is he is the real winner as he won over the viewers. The actor, whose journey inside the house will always be etched in the history of Bigg Boss as one of the most remarkable ones, has no regret about not winning the show and is happy for his friend, Munawar Faruqui. Now, in an exclusive interview with us, he got candid and shared what his future plans are.

Abhishek Kumar on his plans in the industry, being inspired by Salman Khan, and more

Now that Bigg Boss 17 is over, we asked Abhishek Kumar about his future plans in the industry and the projects he wants to work on. Talking about his plans, he shared how he was inspired in childhood to take up acting when he saw Salman Khan on the big screen. The Udaariyan actor shared, "Main bachpan main hi na Salman Khan ki movie dekhi thi, Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega, first-time theater main. Tabbhi maine bola tha ki mummy dekhna main bhi ekdin badhi badhi screen pe aayunga, Salman Khan jayse banunga main. Toh usi time maine soch liya tha badhe actor banna hain, badhe parde main khudko dekhna hain, usi ki tayyari chal raha hain. Usi ke liye mehnat karenge aur kabhi bhi bhagwan chahe toh ho jayenge."

"(I had watched a Salman Khan's movie in childhood, Har Dil Jo Paar Karega, for the first time in theatres. Then I told my mom that after growing up, I wanted to become like Salman Khan and see myself on the big screen. So, I am preparing for that only, and if almighty wishes, it will happen soon.)"

Watch the full interview with Abhishek Kumar here:

Before wrapping up, he laughed and quickly added, "Aur maine dekha tv pe main handsome lag raha tha, Bigg Boss mein. (And I saw I look handsome on TV, on Bigg Boss)." Well, viewers would most definitely agree.

In the same interview, he also talked about how the love he used to receive from his fans doubled after Salman Khan hosted the show. He also joked that now, he will go straight to the girl's mother if he likes the girl as the mothers have showered him with a lot of love.

For the unversed, Abhishek Kumar was declared the runner-up of Bigg Boss 17, and Munawar Faruqui was the winner.

