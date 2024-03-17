Nia Sharma is known for her bold statements, outfits, and decisions. The talented actress is quite an adventure freak. She has participated in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi and has also won the desi version of the show, shot in Mumbai, during the lockdown. Well, yet again the beautiful actress surprised her fans with an adventurous getaway. The actress recently went for her first rock-climb.

Nia Sharma shares experience of rock-climbing with Abhinav Shukla

Many years ago, Abhinav Shukla played a cameo in Nia Sharma's starer Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Both actors are known for keeping their relations and bonds stronger even after their respective shows are over. And recently, the duo reunited for an adventurous activity wherein, adventure enthusiast Abhinav approached Sharma for a fun rock-climbing, and given her daredevil instincts, Sharma readily agreed to challenge herself with her first rock-climbing experience.

Taking to her Instagram account, the Jamai Raja actress shared a few pictures and videos of her adventurous experience and wrote, "INTO THE WILD

My first brush with Rock climbing with @ashukla09 @kartik_aayre was definitely Rocky-Rocking and thrilling and full of screams…Thankss Abhinavvvvvvvvv for introducing me to your world. And Kartik I owe you the fine for cussing."

Take a look at the Instagram post shared by Nia Sharma-

Abhinav Shukla on his adventure with Nia Sharma

Abhinav Shukla too shared his thoughts on the fun adventure with Nia Sharma and shared a video from the same. He wrote, "We worked in a TV Show 7-8 years ago. Met few days ago and i asked her to join our Little Group for Outdoor Rock Climbing. She surprised us.. did 3 pitches without stress but with lot of noise."

Have a look at the video shared by Abhinav Shukla here-

Nia Sharma was quick to post a comment on Shukla's video. She wrote, "I left a friday night party to do this on a Saturday Morning and I promise I don’t regret one bit. This was every bit thrilling and i wish you could keep the original audio on. Thankssss Kartik Abhishek and KK for taking care of me so well.

Nia Sharma is known for projects like Naagin 5, Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawaan and Twisted among others while Abhinav Shukla has charmed the audiences with his stints in Geet Huyi Sabse Paraayi and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka among others.

