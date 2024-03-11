PICS: Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik proves neutral hues can be fashion-forward in classy beige jumpsuit

Rubina Dilaik, a new mom in the industry, undoubtedly deserves the title of a stylish mama. Embracing this new chapter of motherhood, the actress radiates joy and style. Juggling her roles as a career woman and mother, the Choti Bahu proves to be quite impressive. Her recent fashion choices further highlight her impeccable taste and style.

Rubina Dilaik shares pictures in the coord set

Rubina Dilaik took to her official Instagram handle to share some recent snapshots, accompanied by the caption, "Need I say anything… AT ALL?" In the images, she elegantly poses in a Camille coord set, featuring a slim-fit sleeveless V-neck waistcoat paired with coordinated baggy pants. The waistcoat boasts a front button closure and welt pockets, striking a delightful balance between comfort and style—a definite must-have for your fall wardrobe.

Accessorizing grace: Delicate details and effortless charm

Accessorizing with delicate jewelry, Rubina styled her hair in loose curls that gracefully framed her face. Opting for a minimal makeup look, she adorned her skin with a dewy base, softly blushed cheeks, a hint of shimmery highlighter, and flawless nude lips. Rubina's ensemble and beauty choices radiate sophistication and effortless charm, showcasing her impeccable sense of style.

Journey to stardom: From Choti Bahu to Bigg Boss winner

Rubina Dilaik rose to fame with her debut television show, captivating audiences as Radhika Shastri in Choti Bahu, marking her entry into the industry. Following this success, she graced popular shows like Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Rubina conquered Bigg Boss 14, emerging as the winner. Her journey extended to Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.

On a personal note, Rubina Dilaik exchanged vows with Abhinav Shukla on June 21, 2018, after several years of courtship. The couple welcomed twin daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa, into their lives on November 27, 2023. For those unversed, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla recently became parents to twin daughters, named Jeeva and Edhaa. The lovely actress has not yet unveiled the faces of their little girls to her fans.

