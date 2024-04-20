The TV sector has recently seen a rise in twin pregnancies, with actress Pankhuri Awasthy being one of the latest cases. She welcomed her adorable twin babies, a son named Raditya and a daughter named Radhya. Pankhuri gained fame for her role in the Indian period drama Razia Sultan.

Rubina Dilaik recently hosted Awasthy on her latest podcast series called Kisine Bataya Nahi. In this series, she focuses on various aspects of the pregnancy journey, aiming to provide support and guidance to new mothers. During the episode, the duo discussed the differences between conceiving naturally and seeking assistance through IVF and IUI.

Pankhuri Awasthy’s thoughts on IVF and IUI

In a recent episode of Rubina Dilaik's podcast series Kisine Bataya Nahi, Pankhuri Awasthy shared her overwhelming pregnancy journey and talked about the struggles she faced after she conceived.

While narrating her experience, the Razia Sultan actress expressed disagreement with the artificial method of conceiving, referring to her gynecologist's advice of trying IUI (Intrauterine insemination) and then IVF (In-vitro fertilization) if natural conception was not possible, as it had already been five years since her marriage to Gautam Rode. She stated, "I personally did not like the idea of IUI and IVF. I mean, nothing against it, but if it could happen naturally, that's the best thing."

Rubina Dilaik’s thoughts on IVF and IUI

Rubina recounted her journey of attempting to conceive naturally with Abhinav Shukla, highlighting the limited timeframe given by their doctor. The couple was informed that they had only four months to try conceiving naturally before considering IUI and IVF options, due to Dilaik's low EMH window at the time.

Further sharing her views on the same, the Choti Bahu actress stated, “Personally I’m of the same belief, nothing against it, but I prefer to conceive naturally, but also I strongly believe in science, so I can go for IUI and IVF definitely.”

Agreeing with her, the Yeh Hai Aashiqui actress mentioned that she was also about to go for IVF and IUI, as she had failed to conceive naturally.

Pankhuri expressed that the process of coordinating ovulation dates had become overly mechanical, resulting in a lack of enjoyment. Furthermore, Rubina mentioned that the pressure associated with it had diminished any sense of joy.

More about Rubina and Pankhuri

Rubina rose to fame from her stint in Choti Bahu, where she essayed the role of Radhika. Later she played the role of a transgender woman in Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Apart from this, winning the Bigg Boss 14’s trophy has added laurels to her name.

Whereas, Pankhuri has been a part of many popular shows, including, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Razia Sultan, and Suryaputra Karn. She made her debut in Bollywood with Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan in 2021.

