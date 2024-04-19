Motherhood isn't a cakewalk and only those who have experienced it will know this! With all the beautiful experiences comes a lot of physical, emotional, and mental transformations that a woman goes through after embracing motherhood. Audiences' favorite actress Rubina Dilaik also entered her motherhood phase and has been documenting all her experiences.

Rubina Dilaik has often shared in her vlogs that she was unaware of all the transformations, changes, and experiences a woman suffers while being pregnant and after embracing motherhood. Now, to spread her knowledge to her fans, the actress shares vlogs and short social media videos educating her followers on postpartum struggles.

Rubina Dilaik shares postpartum hair fall:

A few minutes back, Rubina Dilaik shared a video with her fans and followers on her social media. In this clip, the actress shares a glimpse of her postpartum hair fall. The Bigg Boss 14 winner says, "Today, I'm not feeling beautiful at all." She shows the hair fall and says, "Postpartum hair fall, serious hair fall. No one told us about this that so much hairfall will happen whenever I comb."

Watch Rubina Dilaik's video here- Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 fame adds, "Hair has become very rough. But nonetheless, I think this is part and parcel of the motherhood journey. There are many things that I shared with my guests on Kisine Bataya Nahi-The Motherhood journey."

Rubina continues that she has a lot of experiences to share with her fans. She tells fans that she wants to educate those who will embrace motherhood so that they aren't scared of it when they experience it. Sharing this video, she wrote, "So much happening." The caption of this clip read, "kisine btaya nahi."

As soon as this video was shared, Rubina's friend Sanam Johar quipped, "Toh Baal bachane ke liye!! Mere paas upaaye hai!!!" Replying to him, the actress said, "@sanamjohar milne ka samay hai kya??"

Speaking about her personal life, Rubina Dilaik is married to actor Abhinav Shukla. The couple embraced parenthood on November 27, 2023. Rubina and Abhinav became parents of twin girls and later named them Jeeva and Edhaa. RubiNav announced this news after a few days by sharing a picture of their babies.

ALSO READ: Rubina Dilaik touts husband Abhinav Shukla as best father to their twins; read to know why