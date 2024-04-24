Jasmin Bhasin is one of the popular personalities in the entertainment industry. Through her lively persona, the actress gained popularity after her stint in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14.

Apart from television, she has also worked in the Punjabi film industry. Jasmin is known for entertaining fans with her videos and the actress has shared a side-splitting reel that will leave fans laughing.

Jasmin Bhasin’s shares a rib-tickling reel

Jasmin Bhasin took to her Instagram handle to delight her fans with a fun video. The Bigg Boss 14 fame wrote a witty caption, “When Insta says eligible for monetisation but you don’t know where the money is.” The clip shows her engaging in a hilarious voiceover mimicry in Punjabi.

Jasmin is heard saying, “Rupiya ek bhi nai mileya Instagram pe mainu. Hazaar rupiya da recharge kar karke khatam kar liya, Sar phad ke beth jaungi tension na lo. Rupiya ek nahi milda. (I didn't even receive a single rupee on Instagram. I've spent a thousand rupees recharging and using it up. I'll go crazy worrying about it. Not even a single rupee).”

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Fan reactions

After Jasmin uploaded the video, fans filled the comment section and reacted to it. One user wrote, “Rupya to muje bhi nhi Mila abhi tak. aapko mil jaye to mere liye bhi bolna. (I haven't received the money either so far. If you receive it, please speak for me too). Another user commented, “Tashne Ishq se kon kon janta h Jasmine ko? (Who all know Jasmine from Tashne Ishq?).”

Advertisement

More about Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin Bhasin has gained popularity in the television industry, receiving recognition for her roles as Twinkle Taneja in Tashan-e-Ishq and Teni Bhanushali in Dil Se Dil Tak. Additionally, She also appeared in TV shows such as Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel and Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji.

Beyond television, she has showcased her talent in several South Indian films, including Tamil and Telugu productions. However, her popularity soared after her stint as a contestant on Bigg Boss 14, followed by her participation in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. Most recently, she made her Punjabi film debut in the comedy-drama Honeymoon.

ALSO READ: The Great Indian Kapil Show: Aamir Khan on his films not performing and more; 5 things to look forward to