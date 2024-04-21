It's double happiness for Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla as they are now parents of twin girls, Edhaa and Jeeva! From the time the couple embraced parenthood, they have been on cloud nine as they enjoy parental duties. Rubina often gives insights into motherhood, the postpartum journey, and the transformation one feels after becoming a parent.

Meanwhile, Abhinav Shukla keeps giving his fans and followers a glimpse of his time spent with his daughters. He has maintained an active social media presence and shares his whereabouts with his fans. Now again the actor shared a new post with his daughter.

Abhinav Shukla posts PIC with Edhaa:

A few minutes back, Abhinav Shukla shared a candid picture with his daughter, Edhaa on his Instagram handle. In this snap, Edhaa's face is hidden with a blue heart emoticon. While Abhinav looks adorably at Edhaa, he shared with his fans how his little munchkin has started growing curious about 'tiny black box' and that is his camera. In the caption of this post, Abhinav shared, "Edhaa is curious.. she is intrigued with that tiny black box through which Dad keeps looking and to which mama keeps posing! #e&j."

Take a look at Abhinav Shukla's post here-

For the uninformed, Abhinav Shukla and actress Rubina Dilaik welcomed twin daughters on November 27, 2023. The duo later named them Edhaa and Jeeva.

Speaking about their love life, the couple got married on June 21, 2018, in Shimla after dating for a long time. Reportedly, Rubina and Abhinav's marriage had hit rock bottom before they entered the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 14. It was said that the duo gave 6 months to their marriage to work out and amidst this, they decided to enter the controversial reality show as a couple.

During their stint in Bigg Boss 14, Rubina and Abhinav sorted out their differences and emerged as the strongest couple in town.

About Abhinav Shukla's professional life:

Abhinav Shukla has been a part of the entertainment industry for a long time. Over the years, Abhinav Shukla worked in numerous shows like Chotti Bahu, Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

