PICS: Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik sets internet ablaze in her red outfit with plunging neckline

Rubina Dilaik has earned a lot of fame in showbiz with her fine acting chops and gorgeous looks. The actress who recently welcomed twin daughters with actor-husband, Abhinav Shukla is not hesitant in showing off her curves post-pregnancy. Her social media handle is proof of the same. Rubina is constantly enchanting her fans with pictures of herself exuding grace and radiance.

Rubina Dilaik drops a couple of photos rocking a red dress

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Rubina Dilaik shared a few of her recent clicks. She is seen posing in a red outfit with a plunging neckline. The dress has a heavily embroidered jacket to it. To complete her look, Rubina tied her tresses in a ponytail and donned a pair of matching earrings. Alongside the dazzling frames, the actress wrote, "Ruby Red or Ruby in Red….”

Have a look at Rubina Dilaik’s Instagram post:

A few days back, the actress dropped her stunning portraits from a recent photoshoot. Through her sensational clicks, she set out some major fitness goals as Rubina chose to embrace her postpartum curves like a diva.

In the snaps, she was seen wearing an orange v-neckline heavily embroidered blouse paired with an orange striped embellished saree. She went for minimal jewelry and makeup. In the caption space, the actress penned, “Can you feel My heart thumping with sun-filled Golden Hues…”

About Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik catapulted to fame with her first show itself. She made her acting debut with Choti Bahu playing the role of a simpleton named Radhika Shastri. Following this, the popular actress starred in hit shows like Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

Talking about her non-fictional ventures, Rubina participated in Bigg Boss 14 and emerged as the winner of the show. Apart from Bigg Boss, she has also taken part in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.

Personally, Rubina Dilaik married Abhinav Shukla on June 21, 2018, after a courtship of a few years. The duo welcomed non-identical twin daughters on November 27, 2023. They have named their babies, Jeeva and Edhaa.

