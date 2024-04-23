Pankhuri Awasthy is a beautiful mom to twin babies, a son and a daughter. It has been a few months since the actress embraced motherhood. In a recent episode of Rubina Dilaik's motherhood podcast, she opened up about her motherly duties and struggles. Pankhuri also shared the story behind naming her little munchkins Radhya and Raditya.

As Rubina hosted Awasthy on her latest podcast series called Kisine Bataya Nahi, the Razia Sultan actress revealed that she and her husband, Gautam Rode, decided the names two days before the Namkaran ceremony.

Pankhuri Awasthy reveals the inspiration behind Radhya and Raditya

In a candid conversation with Rubina Dilaik, Panhkuri Awasthy mentioned that before naming her twin babies, she and Gautam Rode made four name combinations based on speculations about which set of twins she would give birth to. She went on to add that they decided on the names a few days prior to their babies' Namkaran ceremony.

Pankhuri told Rubina, "Gautam came up with Radhya, and I came up with Raditya. Radhya means the one who is worthy of worship aur Radha ji ka bhi ek aur naam hai. Jab Krishna bhagwan Radha ji ko poojte hain toh usko A'radhya' kehte hain. And Raditya actually ek sandhi hai (And it is Radha ji's other name. When Lord Krishna worships Radha ji, she is called A'Radhya'. And Raditya is actually made up of two words). It is Ravi plus Aditya, which means the sun." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Pankhuri Awasthy shares the story behind 'Raditya' name

Divulging further, the Suryaputra Karn actress explained that Raditya is a common name in Indonesia, and one can find many people with that name in the country. She shared that after the priest approved of Raditya, she took about 10 days to search for the name's origin and also went through old Sanskrit texts for the same.



Taking the conversation ahead, Pankhuri shared an interesting story on Rubina Dilaik's motherhood podcast. The former remarked, "Gautam ke ek acquaintance hain Indonesia mein; I told him you please message him and ask him what does this word mean. Before he could come back, I was so impatient that I went on Instagram and jitne bhi Raditya the, all the Indonesia ones, jitne bhi verified the I messaged them."

Awasthy candidly shared that she texted those individuals on Instagram just to ask them the meaning of Raditya, and many of them replied. Meanwhile, Rubina Dilaik commented that she and Abhinav Shukla did not agree on several names that they came up with.

About Pankhuri Awasthy's motherhood journey

Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode, her co-star from Suryaputra Karn, fell in love with each other during their stint on the show. The duo tied the knot in Rajasthan in 2018 and, since then, has never left an opportunity to reflect on major relationship goals. Five years later, in July 2023, The celebrity couple turned parents after Pankhuri gave birth to twin kids, a baby girl and a baby boy.

The couple joyously shared the news on social media, expressing their gratitude and happiness. They captioned the special post, "Hearts brimming with joy and gratitude. We joyously announce the start of our journey as a family of four! Thankful for all the love and blessings."

By surrounding themselves with their close friends and family members, the duo organized a special naming ceremony during which their kids were named Radhya and Raditya accordingly. Ever since Pankhuri embraced motherhood, She has been vocal about resuming her fitness journey and shedding extra weight.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such interesting stories!

ALSO READ: WATCH: Pankhuri Awasthy shares how she celebrated 6th anniversary with family, ‘first one with us as parents’