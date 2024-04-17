TV couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are currently enjoying the best phase of their lives. They are busy being doting parents to their twin daughters- Edhaa and Jeeva. The actress, who returned to work after a short maternity break, has already hosted several celebrity moms on the second season of her podcast Kisi Ne Bataya Nahi. In a recent episode of the show, she welcomed the CEO of Mamaearth, Ghazal Alagh.

During the enlightening chat, Rubina delved into various insights into motherhood. She also opened up on how Abhinav is setting a prime example for their babies.

Rubina Dilaik praises Abhinav Shukla

In an engaging conversation with Ghazal Alagh, Rubina Dilaik reflected upon the importance of husbands during the pre and post-pregnancy times. She expressed admiration for her better half and disclosed that he is already setting major goals for their twins.

The 36-year-old actress narrated an anecdote on how Abhinav is yet to pick up their marriage certificate from the authorities but he didn’t even take an extra day to collect their daughters’ birth certificate from the same place.

She went on to state, “I feel proud for my daughters that they are having a father who is setting standards for them to know how a man should treat them.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Take a look at the teaser of Kisi Ne Bataya Nahi featuring Ghazal Alagh:

Rubina Dilaik on how she felt when Edhaa toppled from bed

Furthermore, the Choti Bahu actress shared a distressing incident and said that one of her baby girls, Edhaa fell off the bed while trying to adjust her position. She quoted, “The kids have learnt to change their ways. Just a week ago, Edhaa had fallen down from the day bed. I had 100 stab wounds on my heart because I was on the shoot. She didn't get injured. But on every milestone, we feel that ki yaar ab jaake kuch naya hone wala hai.”

About Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik tasted fame with her first show, Choti Bahu. Following this, she featured in several hit serials like Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Apart from fiction, the diva has tried her luck in reality shows too. She has been part of Bigg Boss 14, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. She recently made her debut in the Punjabi film industry with Chal Baji Chaliye.

On the personal front, Rubina Dilaik married Abhinav Shukla on June 21, 2018, after a courtship of a few years. The duo became parents to non-identical twin daughters Edhaa and Jeeva on November 27, 2023.

ALSO READ: Rubina Dilaik reveals how husband Abhinav Shukla supports her postpartum; ‘Bache humari extension hai’