Rubina Dialik has gotten her beauty from the serene mountains! Recently, our very own 'pahadi girl' visited a hilly village and dropped some pictures from her visit. The adorable pictures show her how grounded she is when it comes to respecting her roots. After the actress posted snapshots giving a sneak peek into her trip, fans could not resist but showered love on her.

Rubina Dilaik enjoys traditional cuisine

To keep fans updated about her life and work front, Rubina Dilaik keeps sharing stuff on social media, and posts vlogs on her official YouTube channel. This time, the actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped a few pictures from her pahadi trip.

The pictures show the Choti Bahu fame petting a dog, followed by a snap in which Rubina is offering prayers at a temple. Lastly, she shared a photo of the typical pahadi thali that she enjoyed eating. The Bigg Boss 14 winner captioned the post, "Simply the Best (red heart emoji)."

Have a look at Rubina Dilaik's recent post:

Fans react to Rubina Dilaik's calming pictures

Expressing admiration for Rubina Dilaik, a netizen penned a lengthy note in the comment section. The note read, "Hello!! I love you so much!!! You have given the strength to me to believe in myself, to be strong- opinionated, to put forward whatever I hold in heart ,to love ,to make the relationship stronger with myself, thank you so much I know you dont me, but yaa I can proudly say I have found my inspiration, you are truly a perfect defination of a strong woman, I love you and ya you are SUPERCALIFRAGILISTICEXPELIYADOCIUS!!"

Praising Rubina for having her food simply in a typical 'thaali', a user mentioned, "You too eat such simple food in simple utensil that too with hands, its really unbelievable."

For the unversed, Rubina Dilaik turned mother to twin daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa. Time and again, she has been vocal about her struggles ever since she embraced motherhood. In one of her videos, the actress revealed that she maintains a diary to keep a record of the feeding time of her little daughters.

